Police round up three suspected ‘fences’

(CNS): Two men from George Town, aged 46 and 47, and a 25-year-old woman from West Bay were all charged with handling stolen goods on Tuesday, after police rounded up the suspects in a raid at various homes on Friday, 17 May. Police said the searches were carried out as a result of ongoing investigations by detectives into burglary and handling stolen goods. Between them, the three suspects were charged with nine separate counts of dishonest handling of stolen goods. They are expected in court this week.

Related

Category: Crime, Police