Third man missing in stabbing case

(CNS): In Grand Court on Friday, Corey Shamar Pusey and Ivon Samoza Bush both pleaded not guilty to stabbing a couple outside a George Town Bar earlier this year. But a third man, Kurt Stevenson Carter, who is also charged in this case, was absent as the court heard he had not yet been arrested. All three are charged with wounding with intent in connection to an incident where a man and woman were injured in a violent altercation close to the Roof Top Bar in Mary Street in the early hours of 16 March. The three men are now expected to stand trial in September.

