Thieves make off with another Honda Accord

| 13/05/2019 | 0 Comments
Cayman News Service

Stolen 1998 Grey Honda Accord

(CNS): Police are on the look out for a grey 1998 Honda Accord, registration #123 125, which was stolen from an address on Woodlake Drive, George Town, some time between 8pm on Friday, 10 May, and 4:00am on Saturday, 11 May. The vehicle (pictured left) has a crack in the middle of the windscreen and scratches on the left doors.

Anyone with information regarding this stolen vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Aonymous tips can be provide to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or  website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

