Terms for conservation law review under wraps

(CNS): The new committee formed to review the National Conservation Law, after government expressed ‘concerns’ that the legislation is hampering development, met for the first time last week behind closed doors. Government officials said that the committee, comprising around two dozen people and chaired by the premier, will be engaging with the public, though CNS queries about how members of the public can express their views to the committee have gone unanswered. There are fears that the aim is to gut the law, exposing Cayman at a time when the negative impact of climate change is being felt around the world.

The legislation has been extensively criticised by Premier Alden McLaughlin, who has expressed concern that the law is hampering government plans, especially the requirement for environmental impact assessments on major projects, even describing the much-needed law as “ridiculous” in parliament a few years ago.

There is no evidence to show that the legislation has slowed development at all and Cayman’s dwindling natural resources continue to be threatened by construction around the coast. The law has, however, forced developers to think about sustainability when beginning a project and to mitigate the damage they are doing to the natural environment.

A press release about the formation of the committee and its first meeting stated that members discussed the need for a review of the law and the terms of reference for the review that will allow for “wide ranging discussion”. Those terms of reference will be settled at the next meeting, the release stated.

CNS understands that members were given a draft ToR ahead of the meeting, which we requested from the environment ministry. However, Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn said the document could not be released until the final terms of reference were settled by the committee.

Premier McLaughlin noted that while government has its own concerns with certain aspects of the law, the expectation is that the committee will discuss these alongside any public concerns.

“As part of the review process the committee will invite feedback from the public on any concerns or suggestions that they have on improving the law or the processes guided by it,” the release stated, but no information was given about how people can do that.

The NCL is a comprehensive document dealing with a wide range of issues, from protecting endemic species to the need for conserving mangrove buffers, when considering a planning application.

It also deals with the international conventions to which the Cayman Islands is a party. While the committee may be seeking ways to change the legislation to enable unbridled development, the new law will still require Cayman to meet these treaty obligations.

The committee is scheduled to meet every two weeks and is required to submit a report of its findings to Cabinet within a month of the review process ending. There was no indication, however, whether or not that report will become a public document.

The committee is made up of individuals from the tourism and development sectors, as well as planning and the environment, There are a significant number of government officials and three government MLAs on the committee, but there are no representatives from the opposition benches.

