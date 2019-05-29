Teenager faces list of charges after assaulting cops

(CNS): A 19-year-old man from George Town was charged with a list of crimes after he resisted arrest following an altercation in the capital earlier this week. The young man, who is accused of assaulting two officers, was arrested on Monday and has now been charged with assault ABH, common assault, assaulting two police officers, insulting the modesty of a woman and resisting arrest. The man was expected in court Wednesday. In a separate case, police have charged a 41-year-old man from East End with burglary over a Prospect break-in earlier this month.

Related

Category: Crime, Police