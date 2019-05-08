Teenage boy arrested for armed break-in

(CNS): A 16-year-old boy from West Bay has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary in relation to a home invasion in March and for possession of cocaine. Police said the teenager is currently in police custody as inquiries continue into the armed burglary in Birch Tree Hill and the possession of the drugs. The youngster is suspected of being one of two armed men who broke into the home around 10:30pm on 6 March. One had what appeared to be a gun and the other a long metal object when they demanded money from the occupant of the home.

In a separate case, police in George Town arrested a 24-year-old from the capital yesterday afternoon in the wake of a burglary on Walkers Road sometime before 3pm. A man had returned home to find his house had been broken into and a quantity of cash taken. Officers who responded to the call spotted a lone man acting suspiciously as they were making immediate inquiries.

As he was being questioned by the police, he attempted to run away, but the officers ran after him and arrested him on suspicion of the burglary.

He also remains in police custody as investigations continue.

