Suspect jumps into school to dodge police

(CNS): A man suspected of being involved in a serious assault on a woman jumped the John Gray High School fence Friday lunchtime, while school was in session, in an attempt to avoid the police. The intruder, who breached school security near the Dolphin Academy area by the Truman Bodden Sports Complex, was spotted by a member of staff who alerted senior team colleagues and security. A decision was made to implement a lock-down of the campus, restricting staff and student movement until the campus was deemed safe.

The man made no contact with any of the students and was apparently trying to get away from police officers who had responded to the report of a serious assault in the area.

According to the education ministry, RCIPS officers arrived at the school within minutes and began searching for the suspect, while staff assisted in ensuring that students remained inside their classes. It was soon determined that the suspect had left the location and the all-clear was given, police said.

The suspect was tracked and located at an address off Walkers Road. He was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm, accused of stabbing a woman known to him in the vicinity of Olympic Way. The woman sustained minor scrapes and lacerations reported to have been caused by a knife. She left the location in a private vehicle and was subsequently spoken to by police and other relevant agencies.

After the intruder was found and arrested, the lock-down was lifted at the school without disrupting any lessons.

JGHS Principal Jon Clark, who has over 26 years experience mitigating school-based crisis situations in the UK, said, “Although the risk is very low in Cayman, it is important we learn from incidents in other jurisdictions and ensure there is a balance of experienced staff on the ground and clear procedures in place to mitigate against risk in any situation. The safety of our staff and students will always be our priority.”

Clark said he was pleased with the response of staff, the security team and the police in securing the safety of all who were onsite through excellent communication and teamwork. The RCIPS also thanked the staff of the JGHS for their professionalism and cooperation in the matter.

Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly commended the staff for “their world class professionalism in successfully dealing with this highly sensitive matter”.

Category: Crime, Education, Local News, Police