Students lead conservation demands

(CNS): Dozens of students from several schools across the Cayman Islands joined with other young people around the world Friday in another global demonstration about the environment, urging their politicians to take action on green issues and protect their futures. Organised in conjunction with Plastic Free Cayman, the demonstration also drew attention to other urgent issues impacting the local environment, such as concerns over the cruise berthing project and saving Barkers, and the students left no doubt that they expect more from local politicians.

With the political will to address these issues here in the Cayman Islands woefully inadequate, the students say they are not prepared to accept the status quo and believe the government is not doing anywhere near enough to protect their future.

While Environment Minister Dwayne Seymour did address the students about the government’s plans for recycling plastic, he ignored the many other concerns the young people have, including damage to the reefs from the cruise project, over-development, the threat to Barkers and the failure to address the dump.

As the younger generation leads the charge on climate change, Richard Weber, a student from Cayman International School who is now 18 years old and a newly registered voter, said his generation is deeply concerned about the utter failure of the current generation of politicians to get to grips with the climate crisis.

Inspired by the Extinction Rebellion demonstration in the UK and the Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg (16), who started the school strikes to draw attention to the failure of governments around the world to curb damaging human activity, Weber said Cayman needs its own new green deal.

Thunberg inspired the ‘Protect our Future’ demonstrations that have become a global phenomenon, with millions of young people walking out of school on Fridays to protest the lack of action by those in power.

“The government is simply not thinking big or bold enough,” Weber said, noting that all the

minister could offer was the roll-out of district recycling skips. “Recycling is not the end-all solution to the problems in the Cayman Islands.”

He said that Cayman was in an economic position to think much bigger about addressing the climate crisis at the local level. “But government isn’t thinking about a bold, big, broad future (on green issues) but instead looking at piecemeal options.”

Talking about the Green New Deal being discussed in the US and the idea of completely greening the local economy, Weber said Cayman was wealthy enough and had the resources to take drastic and bold action, because if it did not his generation would be the ones regretting it later.

Weber also warned Premier Alden McLaughlin, who did not face the young students on the steps of the government building, the environment minister and the other members of the panel established to review the National Conservation Law that if they watered down the legislation, removing existing protections, then they would have to face the voters.

Weber was one of several young Caymanians who spoke to the press after the demonstation who are not willing to sit down and be quiet when it comes to green issues. They all said the fight to protect their future and the local environment would continue as there were many issues that have to be addressed and government has to listen.

The young people are also using social media and have created a local Protect our Future Facebook Page to help raise the alarm as well as awareness. Throughout last week students climbed to the top of the dump, snorkelled in the George Town harbour, scrambled in the mangroves and staked out remote beach areas and Barkers, to take pictures with banners promoting important messages about the environment.

The key message the young people want government to hear is that Cayman’s mangroves, seagrass and marine environment in particular need more protection, with prohibitions on coastal development dredging and any reef destruction, as well as a complete ban on importing single-use plastics and the introduction of a sustainable economy.

Related

Category: environmental health, Health, Land Habitat, Marine Environment, Science & Nature