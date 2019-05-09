Stabbing suspect charged with list of crimes

(CNS): One of two people arrested after a violent incident near the George Town Library on Saturday night, in which two men were stabbed, has been charged with a long list of offences in relation to the incident. The 22-year-old man from George Town is facing charges of wounding with intent, robbery, common assault and escaping lawful custody. He appeared in court yesterday and was remanded in custody until 17 May. Both victims in the case were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Category: Courts, Crime