Six-car pile-up in GT evening rush hour

(CNS): Several people sustained minor injuries yesterday evening in George Town when six cars were involved in one crash. The pile-up happened after a Nissan Skyline, exiting the Alissta Towers Plaza on North Sound Road, was hit by a Mercedes Benz SUV, which then ploughed into rush hour stationary traffic just before 5:50pm. The RCIPS Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, which is investigating the collision, said the Nissan had entered the middle turning lane to move into the south bound lane when it was hit by the Mercedes in the middle lane which had been aiming to enter the same plaza.

But after colliding with the Nissan, the driver of the Mercedes is believed to have lost control of the vehicle and collided with four other vehicles that were in the north bound lane. Two people were taken to hospital by ambulance from the scene and two other people went to see doctors on their own. All parties were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

This latest crash comes just a week after Police Commissioner Derek Byrne railed against the poor driving standards on Cayman’s roads. Speaking at a police press briefing where it was revealed that there were 2,353 crashes on the road last year, he said it was a priority for the National Security Council to improve road safety.

But with more than 41,000 vehicles on the road, the commissioner said they were “seeing some really bad driving”.

