Sign appears on 7MB denying access

(CNS): As beach access issues continue to remain a priority for many people in the community, a CNS reader alerted us last week to yet another sign on Seven Mile Beach which incorrectly states that an area of beach almost at the water line is private. This latest hand-painted offending sign at the side of a number of beach chairs is located between Calico Jack’s and the Kimpton. The sign and chairs are very close to the water, making it hard to traverse the area and all but impossible for anyone to sit on the sand.

CNS has contacted the Public Lands Commission about the sign and the denial of access, but the entity tasked with protecting public beach access has not responded to our questions.

Anyone who spots efforts to block or deny people access to the beach can send pictures to CNS and we will continue to press the commission about what action it is taking to deal with the growing challenges of accessing local beaches, especially on Seven Mile Beach. Please send photos, videos and other information to news@caymannewsservice.com

