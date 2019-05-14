Sign appears on 7MB denying access
(CNS): As beach access issues continue to remain a priority for many people in the community, a CNS reader alerted us last week to yet another sign on Seven Mile Beach which incorrectly states that an area of beach almost at the water line is private. This latest hand-painted offending sign at the side of a number of beach chairs is located between Calico Jack’s and the Kimpton. The sign and chairs are very close to the water, making it hard to traverse the area and all but impossible for anyone to sit on the sand.
CNS has contacted the Public Lands Commission about the sign and the denial of access, but the entity tasked with protecting public beach access has not responded to our questions.
Anyone who spots efforts to block or deny people access to the beach can send pictures to CNS and we will continue to press the commission about what action it is taking to deal with the growing challenges of accessing local beaches, especially on Seven Mile Beach.

Suggestion for the Public Lands Commission – put up signs along the beach that state the beach is PUBLIC and reference the law
Why? We all know it is public. Do not deface our environment to correct the willfully ignorant. Just sanction them, and their behaviors will soon stop.
No need to get all salty about it.
Do you all see what is the outcome of Government giving the vendors permission to use public property for personal gains .
Worse is coming if you all don’t get off your assess and open your mouths .
Yah! I know what they waiting on to move them chairs!… A hurricane passing going north but that’s not gonna only move the chairs gonna move them too across on the other side of the road up in the north sound! That will move it all! That ocean water!
It is seawater, not ocean water.
A really big difference. Especially when it is being pointed out by someone who has never been out of sight of land.
Sorry bud – been well over the horizon, including in a craft as small as a 12 foot Boston Whaler from the age of 15 – and have sailed parts of the Caribbean Sea AND the Atlantic Ocean.
Squatters must go and take their chairs with them.
Why are you so docile? If they illegally erect signs and put their chairs, anyone is entitled to remove those signs and chairs.
If police intervenes, make sure you video record (keep you phone in a landscape mode) the incident.
How can you people sit down with your mouths shut and
let the Government and who put THAT SIGN on PUBLIC PROPERTY.
Shame on you people someone grow a pair of B&&ls and go and remove THAT SIGN if Planning don’t do it . Remember THAT SIGN IS NOT ON THEIR PROPERTY AND THEY DON’T OWN IT .
Who is head of the planning Board ? Who is supplying all the beach chairs and umbrellas ?
What kind of people dump derelict trailers on public land?
SMB has gone to s*** in the last 7 years. You’ll reap what you sow. Just wait.
thank you ppm..
What is really hilarious, sarcasm intended, that this country has nothing else of value to offer to visitors and rich investors, but SMB. The most prized, exceptional assets everywhere else in the world are stored behind a bulletproof glass. Figuratively speaking.
Yet, in the Cayman islands, the most prized asset, the money making asset is not only unprotected, but in a such sorry state that one left wondering about mental state of people running this country.
Do not throw your pearls before swine. They may trample them under their feet.
Wish I could like a million times. Truer words have never been typed. Well when it gone we’ll see what else they find to destroy…’Go East Initiative’!
We’ll see how private it is when I come there and fish from that very spot and theres not a damn thing anyone can do about it legally.
As far as I am aware, beach front land owners’ property extends to the “average” high water mark. So some comments are incorrect stating to the vegetation line. Below the average high water mark is public and access should be for everyone.
Sorry to inform you, YES in 1986 the law was changed to give ownership to highwater mark BUT the Prescription Law FROM 1832 gives the public the RIGHT TO TRAVERSE OVER LONG USED ACCESS PATHS TO THE SEA AND TO USE ALL BEACHES AND FORESHORES AND CANALS.
Government is failing to protect Caymanian rights.
THE FIGHT TO PROTECT CAYMANIANS RIGHTS WILL BECOME MORE VISIBLE AND AGGRESSIVE.
WATCH THIS SPACE!!!
you are right, but incorrect to allow the inference that the beachfront land owner’s property (not their chairs or anything like that, but the actual beach itself) cannot be also enjoyed by anyone else who has legally accessed it…and that is the point….the beach front owner’s property rights really only extend to their right to clean it!
Simply wrong Marcus. All persons have the right to use and enjoy the full width of the beach for their peaceable recreation. This includes laying down a towel and sunbathing – well up from the waterline.
Respect you for using your name.
Mervyn (not Marcus!)
Same shit.
Just like America, “Its better to ask for forgiveness than permission” Pretty soon TrUmp will be the next Premier. Cayman loves to follow suit
Everyday I’m Hustlin’
Pretty soon i’m looking to see riots happening
THE SOONER THE BETTER BEFORE GOVERNMENT HAS TOTALLY SOLD US OUT DART AND OTHER BILLIONAIRS.
Way to late for that fella as you all were sold off a long time ago. You are the minority now and better get used to it!
Lot o f people say Barbara Conolly is a do little MLA, but she sorted the Smith Cove vendor issue in short order. Where’s the MLA whose jurisdiction covers Public Beach on this (and the vendors and the blocked access paths to SMB).? At the hairdressers?
Oh Lord, you really think Tara going down there in that hot sun…
She couldn’t care less how many signs they put up…
Barbara is excellent at helping out the GTS residents and continues to work hard daily. In the case of Smith Barcaderre it is actually written into the land registry as the Webster family wanted to keep it non-commercial. I believe government needs to write the same conditions onto all public beaches – AND ENFORCE IT.
Barbara works very hard and for sure answers every call. Kudos to her. However I would like for her to organize some sort of clean up campaign in Windsor Park area driving east on both roads from the Park. This area does not reflect Cayman whatsoever. The unsightly and stink garbage is bound to breed disease. Then the bush in the yards and not to mention the old cars. Please time to deal with th property owners. Please Please lets keep Cayman clean.
The owners of these properties have every right to limit the ragtag bunch who come around. People of means do not want to spend all this money and not have a safe, clean hassle free beach spot. Keep the development going Mr Premier and Unity team!
Dartbot working hard again to push down Caymanians at every opportunity.
If don’t feel safe in Cayman, then frankly you shouldn’t have come.I guess the sound of a TAX FREE salary is very tempting.
If you persist in that view then this multiple university educated and calm and reasonable member of the rag tag bunch to which you refer is perfectly capable of chasing you and any owner that shares your view off your god-damned property. Beachfront properties were bought subject to other people’s rights to peacefully enjoy a substantial part of it. No one was misled. Everyone benefits from and enjoys the open nature of this society.
Your definition of rag tag infers a label that you are applying to the general public of the Cayman Islands. It is insulting.
Caymanian fishermen, English Bankers, Jamaican School Teachers, Filipino Construction Works, American Billionaires, Canadian tourists and unemployed persons of any nationality all have equal right to peaceably enjoy the beach, no matter who owns it. If your belief system does not allow you to believe or stand up for that core truth, please leave now before it gets really ugly.
It appears that all of these new “tough people – riff raff” are going to mess with the goose that is laying the golden eggs, now with all these empty threats of violence. Well you all wanted the money so now you can suffer the consequences of all your greedy actions.
The goose is the Caymanian people, and the eggs are their tolerance, welcome, and respect for outsiders.
Spit in their face, and they have every right to withhold any more eggs.
I will support them in that if they are backed any further into a corner – and I accept the consequences will be disasterous.
Moral to the story, respect local laws and customs or leave now!
Don’t feed the “Premier and Unity team troll” – he really is obvious ( no one can be that blind or stupid) but people always bite
Representatives elected in the Republic of Expatistan, voted in by people locked away in gated communities, and who are predominantly not originally from the Cayman Islands and have a North American attitude towards land rights, do not care about public access rights.
May explain Tara. How does it explain the other 17 MLAs? How about those MLAs voted in by recipients of status grants in 2004? Whats their edge?
Relatively few cabinet status recipients live in the SMB corridor. They cannot afford to.
A number of them seem to be renting deck chairs and selling on SMB tho – hence the original dispensation from the then Premier when it all started.
Maybe i am wrong, however as far as i know the SMB corridor as you put it, is part of either West Bay district or GT district, there is no elected member for SMB. You might want to find out some of the names living in these gated communities, you will find out there are a lot of wealthy Caymanians who have made millions out land deals, local businesses and financial services who have the biggest properties in there, in fact i think the current most expensive house in there is owned by a Caymanian. Enough of the expat bashing on an issue that impacts everyone.
Yet one of the two most recent had been allowed to build the most hideous building since the Courthouse.
Barbara is one of the few PPM MLAs truly representing her constituents.
She has always worked hard.
Why does the Public Lands Commission not look out the window in the morning – they have to have something to do in the afternoon! There’s incompetence, and there is simply not giving a f*&%. Whether its vendors higgling without PLC permission of T&B licence, developers limiting access on the beach itself, or rights of way to the beach, you would see more action from my granny – and she’s been dead for 40 years.
most of these comments are going on about whos fault is this, who is to blame, its this guy, that party etc etc….someone who has no clue about the rights of others stuck this sign up and must now remove it. they were wrong. its no ones fault except the person who made it and put it in the sand. like if someone parks in a blue spot, its no ones fault except the person who parked there. if a guy rides his bike doing stunts in rush hour traffic, its no ones fault except him for doing dumb ass crap. these people exist among us and will always exist among us. its no ones fault except the person committing the crime.
That all works up to the point where no one ever enforces the laws against these behaviours, which encourages people to do “dumb ass crap”. And guess what – every one of your examples has the same marker – selfish or stupid people doing what the hell they want, and no one in authority enforces the laws that are meant to stop them. At some point its more than just the individual to blame – its the failure of the authorities to enforce basic laws meant to be for the protection and benefit of society as a whole.
So the people whose job it is to educate, enforce, and keep the path clear (here and everywhere else) get to shirk all responsibility? We pay millions to them (the police, the trade and business authorities, the planning department, and the ministers) and this crap happens and none of it is their fault?
Whoever put up that sign knew what they were doing, and it’s proximity to the Kimpton would give a clue as to who is behind this test run.
I hope all of the people that enjoyed Kaaboo and defended that fence being put up don’t complain about this sign! You and your festival set that precedent. I doubt that it is a coincidence this sign showed up at calico jacks and Kimpton…..
By the way, who is buying one of the new Air Biscuits on Dart’s Tunnel?
Davenport the ones selling them. Try to keep up.
Lol watch my pretty assistants boobies while I steal your wallet….
You try and keep up, Bobo.
Different development. Might want to press your gas pedal yourself
A 2 day festival as opposed to a sign that is there until someone arrests someone is completely different. Quit trying to make Kaaboo evil, you sound jealous.
Only idiots, being rich not necessarily means having grey matter, would purchase a residence in the Dump vicinity. No elaborate design and exceptional quality of construction would turn real property near the Dump into something of value. The area is no different than around Chernobyl.
Until Dart moves the dump…
According to the Premier crime is down because of increase spending on the RCIPS which includes the beach patrols and expensive electric four wheelers we all pay for.
How is it that obvious crimes like this are left unchecked without any recompense while police are supposedly patrolling for pot smokers and bag thieves?
While those that know better ignore this sign our bread and butter tourist are forced to make a u turn for fear of trespass.
This affects everyone and should be rightly prosecuted before a court of law. Set a precedent and deter this behavior before it becomes uncontrollable.
The Courts say that “Access to the beach is not in the public interest.”
Caymanians what is it going to take to get you to rise up to defend our beaches, foreshore and canals from being taken away?
Caymanians you will loose that which you do not defend.
Leave it to government and they will allow all beaches to be taken away from public use.
The Public Lands Commission is just another waste of public funds to fool the public.
Why is the notice still there !!! Where are the Police?
Getting coffee and patties.
The Mighty Gabby warned you all years ago from the days of selling the Holiday Inn Hotel. So literally Jack don’t want ya’all to bath on your beach!
Except that in Cayman “Jack” is now replaced with “Yank”.
ppm destroyed public beach years ago by letting that rag tag bunch of vendors set-up without liscence
Mac did it. The inflatable monstrosity came first. He was warned.
Inflated monster you mean ?
Stop telling lies – that was McKeeva, I confronted the “pot smoking in the toilets at 7am boys” who first rented out chairs on public beach on more than one occasion and their answer was always “McKeewa told us it was OK”. This was when Mac was Premier, not Alden, not the PPM in power.
Alden? Julianna? Anthony? Anyone care that this is happening?
Joey Who?
Sorry can’t find the part about putting signs on the beach in Leviticus.
Consequently don’t expect them to hold an emergency LA wote buying meeting.
What about Tara? It is in her constituency…
Sorry, she’s too busy ignoring all of the gender affairs and human rights issues to do anything about this issue.
Time for revolution.
sooo.. I guess our beaches aren’t for us anymore as a lot of things……yea right someone need pluck that up
I guess the next thing they’ll say is that Caymanians are too lazy to use the beaches.
No, just too lazy to do anything about others stealing their birthright. Lots of public outrage about gay marriage, which doesn’t affect anyone not directly involved. Squat about people taking away the right to use the beaches, squat about our MLAs sitting on their well padded backsides and watching those rights – and incidentally our number one attraction for high value tourists – go to hell.
Where are all of the Police that they were supposed to be walking the beach beat? Do they not see these things and report them??
I am still dumbfounded as to why this is still allowed to happen? The Public Lands Commission needs to get their butts out of their office and walk the beach from end to end and they will see so many infractions and just maybe if they fine or enforce the laws some of these people might understand that they must follow the law of the land.
You think they are patrolling the beach daily, sorry that was an annual photo-op.
To be fair I am not sure this is a matter for the police. Its not an armed robbery – you wouldn’t call the police over a boundary dispute. Its an issue for the Public Lands Commission (albeit it would become an issue for the police if this flagrant breach of the law led to public disorder as outraged locals asserted their right of passage!)
Some years ago the police came and wrongly arrested a person who refused to leave an area of beach they were sunbathing on, at the request of a hotel. The cops ended up with egg all over their face after demonstrating total ignorance of the law. They now know the law. They must enforce it – or the public will.
None of them are doing their jobs as far as I am concerned..useless bunch..Living of the backs of hard working Caymanians..
There’s no such thing as private beach, there is a such thing as private access to a beach, and there is such thing as private ownership of beach, they’re all being interchanged quite willingly to seek to confuse the public and enrich the developers and hoteliers and condo-owners, etc.
Private ownership of a beach does exist outside many SMB condos and developments and homes all over the coastline of Cayman islands, however it does not stop anyone accessing that ‘private’ beach nor does it stop anyone enjoying it reasonably…what it does however is enable the land owner to put out private fixtures and fittings on that private beach that joe public has no right to sit on, and that’s fine…but the law does not stop joe public bringing his own chair to any part of any beach….although you’d think it does the way we’ve all been scammed by successive CIG’s and developers, etc
Private access to a beach is a real thing and rightly so. Many properties have completely legally blocked access to the beach thru their properties, or gated access to the beach thu their properties…but this does not stop you using their beach as long as you do so reasonably and access it legally via a nearby public access of which they’re supposed to be every 200 yards or so
private beach? not a thing….all those ropes on SMB? ignore them if you want, any security guard tell you otherwise, ask him to show you the law he’s enforcing…
of course, its not about causing public nuisance and sitting in front of the watercolours and blaring music, you should be and will be arrested for that….it’s simply about everyone getting on….and understanding the law..and enforcing it
The beach is free to be used – up to the first vegetation. Whether in front of the Ritz, Kimpton or any condo along SMB.
I say for those that want to use where the chairs are parked, go in numbers and if the chairs aren’t occupied, MOVE them sit on the beach and enjoy yourself.
Vendor cannot hold a space on the beach for every chair. The chairs Are to remain stacked until rented. When rented, the renter is to find a spot.
Any surprised by this? This is a land pirates free for all! Where are the CPA/DCI enforcement foot soldiers or have they been told to lay off?
Only a matter of time before the public loses access to Seven Mile Beach. Developers rule in Cayman and by having private beaches they can increase the value of their properties.
Due to the fact that the CIG is in bed with developers nothing seriously will be done.
Our SMB is rapidly going the way of Jamaican beaches. Sad but true.
That is because you allow that to happen and come hear to vent.
Here here!
Where? Where?
Here on Seven Mile Beach. Do you see and hear the sound of the beach being privatized?
You think that’s a developers (hand painted) sign and beach chairs? LOL. Its vendors. Same issue tho – NOT ENFORCING THE LAW.
Is anything in place to deter this kind of action? Fines? Suspend T&B license?
If there are no consequence why wouldn’t people try to restrict access?
Luckily for them, I have not run into this.
It is terrible what has been happening with beach access recently at Public Beach. They lay the beach full of beach chairs ‘available to rent’. If you rent a cabana you basically have no beach access and the chairs cover the beach so there is nowhere to sit on your towel. I don’t necessarily have an issue with someone having a business making chairs available to rent from a stack stored out of the way but there is no way they should be allowed to spread them out before someone has actually paid for them. They should be required to keep them in a stack to one side and put them out only once paid for and someone is sitting in them? I don’t have an issue with that but as it is right now is terrible! It used to be a lovely place to take your family or visitors with the playground and Calico Jacks to eat at ..
I totally agree!!
See also Anonymous at 10:47 am.
I agree totally with her/him as well.
Totally agree. In addition, they should be required to move the chairs back away from the sea so that all public can more readily access and enjoy the beach. A family sitting on beach towels cannot be expected to be sitting behind the rows of chairs. If they are moved back, the public can enjoy the beach and those on the beach chairs still have access and a view. Everyone benefits.
Looks like i know where to take the dogs for a walk this afternoon.
Everyone should go there with their dogs, their their children, their coolers, their towels, their books, their barbecues and their boats, and exercise their inalienable right to use that part of the beach for their unfettered peaceable recreation and enjoyment. Once the lesson is learned, the mobile party can then move to anyone else trying this crap. Take it back Cayman, or you will risk losing it forever.
I thought this is a civil country ruled law and order.
Yes, and then law is you cannot restrict access. Break that law, and buddy up with politicians who refuse to enforce the law, then the public will take it into their own hands. They have every right to. It is the law.
Ha! You thought wrong.
Whose law?
By whose order?
If you are looking for a country respecting the Rule of Law then do not stop in the Cayman Idlands.
Better keep them them on a leash or you’ll be just as much a criminal as the beach vendors.
would totally join an organized group – perhaps on facebook – that plans a time to meet at various public beach spots that are under threat
Trolling.
i have noticed the same thing happening at Regal Beach right next to Marriott. They have roped off an area of the beach leaving little space to pass. When will Government enforce the laws regarding this.
I understand that they have Police now monitoring the beach on foot and on quads.Why haven’t they seen any of this?
I wish there was an easy way to quickly document this and send it on to someone that may be able to do something about it. Let me assist..
RCIPS. We dont care, we dont listen and we dont act.
Just ripped the sign out of the sand and threw it in the trash, thank me later.
Thank you!
Thanks, Donny!!!!!! Now, that’s what I call a REAL MAN! Take no crap from these people who want the whole damn pie! Next time find the offender and shove the sign where it belongs. Better than the trash.
May be he is a real man, but you are all cowards. You deserve what is happening to you. Learn from French how to make your leaders to listen.
Donny, the sign is back up.
BRB, hold my beer LOL.
Throw it in the sea Donny. From driftwood it came, and as driftwood it should go.
I see that by Governors Beach on SMB there is now a moveable stall selling coffees and snacks and a car for sale!
When is “OUR” public beach and land going to be protected for ALL the Cayman Islands public and not just “some” of the public. Please do NOT let Governor’s Beach go the way of Public Beach and become a higgler’s paradise and a beach user’s nightmare.
the “moveable stall” is a food truck which sells smoothies and coffees- they’re not located on the beach. They’re at the entrance of the parking lot of Gov Beach… what’s wrong with that? They’re not invading your beach spot, they’re offering a good service! I know my kids would love to have a smoothie after a day at the beach- this is nice that we don’t have to drive elsewhere to get that. I don’t think this food truck is even remotely the same as those putting hand written stakes in the sand saying the beach is private. (that is total BS, by the way.. I agree with you on that)
There should be no commercial activity permitted on public land. It really is that simple.
So what happens when 25 other food/trinket stalls decide it is their divine right to park and set up shop in the “parking lot” of Governors Beach?
There is a place for everything and NO – you just can’t come and set up shop where ever you want. That is what happened to Public Beach on SMB. At least they stopped it at Smith’s Cove.
I am afraid it is exactly the same – the land they are parked on is public land, just the same as the beach. The spot they are taking up is meant to be for people to park to enjoy the beach – following your view the entire parking lot could be full of vendors and you would have to walk to get to the beach – like that?
if you receive your T & B license to run a food truck, I’m sure DCI must give them rules of where they can and can not set up. If they don’t, it’s really not the business’s fault if they park in a lot for beach access. Guidelines need to be established so that the business as well as the public can understand what is appropriate or not. Food trucks are very popular around the world, there’s no reason why Cayman can not be more embracing to this concept. If there’s a place for them to set up which is agreeable to the public, why not?
Inland, on private property, with owner consent and all appropriate licensing, no problem.
Just stay away from the beach!
If they want a smoothie after a day on the beach take your kids to Smoothie King or some other properly licensed establishment operating from commercial premises on your way home!
They are properly licensed.
They may well be licensed – that does not at all mean they are allowed to or should, set up shop on the public’s property to effect personal/commercial gain and negatively impact the public’s beach experience.
BTW I am licenced to drive a car. That does not mean I can fill in for Capt. BoBo on KY103.
sorry, I wasn’t talking about the beach chair vendor putting their private beach sign up… I was talking about the food truck that parked at the entrance to Gov Beach. Like I said, if Dept of Commerce and Investment gives them a T & B license, they really should be outlining where and when they can set up shop! There must be some rules in place for this, don’t you think?
WTF??
Too late to be indignant.
Yup. It really is that bad, and Alden and his government are directly responsible. It is a sick joke.
Whoever voted that comment down, why would you think that Alden and his government are not responsible for this worsening lawbreaking and fettering of Caymanian’s rights? Are they not in charge? Have they acted to stop it?