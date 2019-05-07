Woman victim of sex attack in her GT home

(CNS): A George Town woman was taken to hospital early yesterday morning after a man she knew broke into her house and tried to rape her. Police said the matter is currently under investigation and safeguarding measures have been put in place for the victim. The incident happened around 6am on Monday, when the woman was at her home in the area of Grackle Road. The man forced his way into the victim’s home and made aggressive sexual advances toward her. The woman tried to get away but was caught and detained by her attacker, who then tried to sexually assault her.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, but later in the day the 38-year-old man from George Town turned himself in to police and was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, criminal trespass, burglary and threats to kill.

He remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

The victim has been treated for minor injuries and released from hospital.

Category: Crime, Police