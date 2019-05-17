Seized dogs quarantined after Parvovirus outbreak

(CNS): An outbreak of a serious virus among some 50 small breed dogs seized by officials last week after a raid in Prospect has led to the animals being placed in quarantine at the Department of Agriculture’s animal shelter. Officials said that a host of private veterinarians and charities have been assisting and offering help to the department as it cares for the dogs, which were all in poor health when they were found. Vets treating the dogs have found the presence of Parvovirus, which is highly contagious. The first case was identified and confirmed last Thursday.

The DoA explained that rigorous sanitation protocols were put in place and the dogs were separated based on their risk factors, though three so far have succumbed to the disease.

The DoA and private vets agreed that, given the contagious nature of Parvovirus, it was in the best interest of the general canine population of the Cayman Islands that the DoA shelter should be quarantined, with no dogs going in or out until the threat from the Parvovirus is resolved. None of the animals can be adopted until the virus has been addressed.

Private vets Drs Benjamin, Bush and Watler from several long-established practices on island have been working with the DoA to determine the best course of action for the dogs, Assistant Director Brian Crichlow said in a release Thursday.

“These veterinarians brought a wealth of knowledge and years of experience in small animal veterinary care in the Cayman Islands to our discussion, helping to ensure that the dogs in the Department’s care are receiving the best possible veterinary care under challenging circumstances,” he said.

Crichlow explained that as well as the outbreak of Parvovirus, the dogs have many other serious and chronic medical challenges. Care of these animals will have to follow a gradual approach to address the various health issues the dogs have, as many are too ill for aggressive medical treatment.

But the vets attending to the animals have all agreed that the little dogs are beginning to show significant improvement in their condition since arriving to the shelter, the release said.

Meanwhile, managing the health needs of this number of animals has demanded the full resources and time of the DoA’s team. As a result, the rescue shelter has closed temporarily to other animals and normal operations, including the collection of strays and the trapping of feral chickens, have been suspended.

The collection of strays will not resume until the quarantine on the shelter has been lifted and space is again available. The DoA said it was is exploring alternatives for assisting the public with the control of feral chickens and will provide an update shortly.

In addition to the help and support from the private vets, the department has received many offers to adopt these dogs. However, while the ultimate goal was to find “forever homes” for them, adoptions cannot be initiated until the virus outbreak has been successfully resolved and the quarantine is lifted.

This could take several weeks and decisions about adoption will depend on the overall health of the dogs and when they can undergo spaying and neutering, which is required prior to any final adoptions.

“The DoA is very appreciative of the assistance and support received from the private veterinary clinics, not only in terms of the time and advice given by the veterinarians, but also for the very kind donations of certain needed services, veterinary drugs and medical supplies,” Crichlow said.

”The DoA’s veterinary services are targeted exclusively to large animal/livestock veterinary services, and as such we do not stock some of the particular drugs or supplies used primarily in small animal care. Their donations have been a big help.”

He added, “The improvement of these dogs to date is testimony to the hard work and dedication of the team at the DoA and the private vets who have been assisting us from the beginning. I particular I would like to acknowledge the efforts of DoA’s Veterinary Officer Dr Dorman, and Drs Alfred and Olivia Benjamin, the senior animal welfare officer and the department’s two animal control officers, who have all gone above and beyond to manage this situation.”

Crichlow said the department appreciated the offers of assistance received by various animal charities and the general public, and is actively looking at ways that they can assist with the care of these dogs. On the advice of the vets and once the logistics have been worked out, the DoA will provide additional information on what and how help can be provided and accepted.

The department will also continue to work closely with the private veterinary clinics as it moves through this process.

