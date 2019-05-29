Sea wasp stings land swimmers in hospital

(CNS): At least two people were treated in hospital on Monday after several swimmers were stung by jellyfish while visiting Stingray City, according to reports from watersports operators. The Department of Environment said the jellyfish are likely to be sea wasps (Carybdea alata), a small species that is almost transparent and can deliver a nasty sting. While they are rare in Cayman, they are found off the coastal waters of Florida, Bahamas and other areas of the Caribbean. “Recent weather conditions may be responsible for bringing them into near-shore waters,” the DoE said.

In a press release about the reports of the jellyfish, the DoE urged people to be cautious in the water around the Sandbar and the barrier reef.

“These small jellies are not easy to see and can deliver a painful sting that leaves welts and redness if they contact bare skin. Home treatments can include pouring white vinegar on sting areas. However, if the victim’s reaction to the sting persists or becomes severe, it is advised to seek proper medical attention immediately,” the department added.

Sea wasps typically tend to inhabit shallow water at night, float near coral reefs, and are attracted by lights.

Category: Health, health and safety