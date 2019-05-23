RCIPS chopper heads to US for damage assessment

(CNS): The fate of the first Royal Cayman Islands Police Service helicopter hangs in the balance as it is on its way to Louisiana, via Texas, to find out whether or not it can be repaired. The helicopter was wrapped and delivered to the George Town dock earlier this week to be shipped to the United States to undergo a detailed assessment by the manufacturer, Airbus. If it is deemed beyond a cost-effective repair, the public purse will be paying for a new chopper.

The helicopter was purchased in 2007 for $1.8 million, a move that came in for considerably criticism at the time. However, it turned out to be a significant additional tool to the fight against crime. But in February it crash landed just after take-off at Owen Roberts International Airport as a result of a faulty machine part, severely damaging the tail as it hit the ground.

The RCIPS Air Operations Unit is already making use of the new multi-purpose helicopter which arrived on-island in March. The second machine was purchased with the support of the UK so it could be deployed to other overseas territories in emergencies.

But the new helicopter was meant to augment the law enforcement capabilities of the original chopper, adding search and rescue, medical evacuations and the ability to fly further.

Therefore, government officials, including the premier and the police commissioner, have said that if the older machine cannot be repaired, government will look at a acquiring a second brand new helicopter.

Category: Crime, Police