Press needs protection in ‘fake news’ world

(CNS): A free press is essential for peace, justice, sustainable development and human rights, said António Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations in his message on World Press Freedom Day, which this year is focusing on the relationship between the press and democracy. Here at Cayman News Service we have noticed a decline in the relationship between the local press and government. In recent years criticism by elected leaders has increased and they engage far less with reporters directly. But in his message marking the day Cayman Islands Governor Martyn Roper offered his support for the local media.

Though government leaders are more likely in the current environment to see journalists as antagonists, Roper stressed the importance of understanding that the press underpins democracy and that it should not be seen as an adversary.

Here in Cayman, there are no more regular press briefings and most journalists here agree that our leaders are increasingly less likely to engage directly with reporters. They now depend largely on controlled press releases and social media to communicate with the electorate, avoiding situations where they would be required to answer questions directly from journalists. Press inquiries to leaders are increasingly ignored and as a result the truth is harder to verify.

However, Cayman does have a free press.

Although the sector has myriad challenges in the modern environment, as it does around the world, journalists here are not jailed or physically and routinely intimidated or harassed.

While the criticism has increased and calls of ‘fake news’ are now common, not least because of the influence of the American President Donald Trump, accurate and truthful reporting is alive and well in Cayman, and compared with many places around the world where members of the press are increasingly in real danger, local reporters do not live in fear.

But it is important that the public and journalists themselves remain vigilant to challenges to their freedom of speech because what may be name calling and cries of fake news today can deteriorate to something far worse tomorrow if the principles of a free and independent media are not protected.

Around the world, at least 99 journalists and media workers were killed in 2018, making it the deadliest year for journalists since the UN began keeping records. This is an increase of 15% on 2017 figures.

It is estimated that around 350 journalists are currently in detention, with another 60 held hostage, and journalists in many countries are being targeted in an effort to control their reporting. Almost 1,000 members of the media have been killed in the last decade, with nine out of ten cases remaining unsolved.

In his message marking the day, Governor Roper said that one of the top priorities of the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office was to push the media freedom agenda forward.

“Having a global spotlight shone on these kind of issues helps raise international awareness,” Roper said. “Here in the Cayman Islands we are fortunate to have a lively and vibrant media. The media have an important responsibility for integrity and accuracy. A free media protects our right to speak out and our right to information. It enables society to be free, fair and open and can be the foundation for economic prosperity.

“It is important that we continue to see the media as underpinning the values of democracy and not as an adversary,” he warned.

The UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has launched an international campaign, “Defend Media Freedom”. On 10-11 July this year the first ever global ministry-led media freedom conference will take place in London.

