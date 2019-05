(CNS Local Life): Premier Alden McLaughlin has paid tribute to Edward Seaga, the former Jamaican prime minister, who died Tuesday, 28 May, in Miami, on his 89th birthday. McLaughlin said he was deeply saddened to have learned of the passing of Seaga. “He will be remembered as a great and respected Caribbean leader and as one of Jamaica’s outstanding politicians.”

Read more and comment on CNS Local Life

Related

Category: Obituaries