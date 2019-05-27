Premier accuses petitioners of presumptive call

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has refused to comment on the announcement by the Cruise Port Referendum campaigners that their petition seeking a people-initiated vote on whether or not the people support government’s plans for a cruise berthing facility in George Town, as he accused activists of being “presumptuous and premature” because the “signatures have not been independently verified”. McLaughlin issued a very brief statement to Cayman 27 stating that this must be done by the Elections Office before the petition can be presented to the Cabinet. “Until that occurs, government will not comment further,” he said.

Nevertheless, speculation is mounting that government is considering November for the poll and is already seeking to manipulate the question by posing a much broader proposition about whether or not people support the government’s policy or investment in cruise tourism rather than a specific ‘yes or ‘no’ to the port, which is what campaigners are seeking.

The petitioners have been thorough in their collection of names and have ensured that every signature has been verified, their right to vote confirmed and crossed checked with the electoral roll. While there is a possibility that there may be some anomalies, the campaigners are now very confident that they have more than enough names needed.

While it is unlikely that once the Elections Office has verified the signatures that the government would refuse to hold a ballot, there remains significant concern that not only will it seek to manipulate the question but will be able to use public cash to out-spend the grassroots campaign, which will depend on dozens of volunteers, donations and social media to get out the vote.

The government gets to set the question and the date. In addition, under the Constitution for any people-initiated referendum to succeed it must get 50% plus one of registered voters and not just a simple majority of the turnout.

But if it does succeed, it is a binding result. Campaigners are therefore hoping for a turnout that surpasses the usual election level of around 80% to make sure they stand a chance of stopping the project.

It is understood that the political arm of government is pressing on with its closed-door talks with the remaining two bidders in the tendering process for this project, as it remains confident that, despite the success so far of the activists, it will prevail in a national ballot.

Regardless of the coming challenges, the grassroots campaigners remain optimistic that the referendum could still stop the project, given how unpopular the project is in the wider community. The activists will be hosting a public meeting in George Town on Thursday night where they will be discussing the next step in the campaign.

Johann Moxam, one of the organisers of the campaign, said CPR had made history by exceeding the 5,289 votes and that a really diverse group of Caymanians, new and old, as well as young and not so young, all came together to reach that goal.

Moxam told CNS that no matter what people feel about this issue, just the fact that it is “the largest, most complex and most expensive project in the country’s history” should mean the question goes to the people.

He said that whoever secures the contract will be doing it to make a profit for their organisations and are not in this to help local people or the environment. He said that despite claims to the contrary, taxpayers will ultimately pick up the tab for the proposed development, which many people believe will not advance but be a detriment to the overall tourism industry in the Cayman Islands.

Moxam said that government must let Caymanians and Cabinet decide this issue, but he remains concerned, saying that government has been disingenuous from the very beginning of this proposal and has done all it can to either mislead the public or hide things from them, and he expects that to continue.

