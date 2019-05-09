Premier credits cop funding for drop in crime

(CNS): Investment by government in the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service that provided for community beat officers in every district has been credited for sending the crime statistics in the right direction. A report by the RCIPS this month revealed a decline in overall crime rates and a significant drop in burglary. Premier Alden McLaughlin said improvements in community policing was “demonstrated in the statistics”, and that improved relationships and trust as well as new neighbourhood watch groups had helped to cut nuisance crime and provide intelligence about serious crime.

“I am delighted that property crime and burglary dropped significantly in 2018 and were the lowest for 18 years,” McLaughlin said. “Whilst the RCIPS targeted and imprisoned serial offenders, support from neighbourhood watch schemes has also added to this reduction. Neighbours know when something looks wrong and when someone looks out of place in a community and these groups are raising the alarm with their community police.”

The premier said he agreed with Police Commissioner Derek Byrne that “we need to keep up the pressure to maintain this improvement”, and his Government of National Unity was funding an expansion of the Community Policing Department with the addition of community safety officers, which are civilian posts.

“These officers will know the people in the communities they serve, but more importantly, local people will know and trust him or her. My government welcomes this enhancement of community policing efforts,” he added.

McLaughlin said that government would continue to prioritise making communities safer and work with the RCIPS to tackle crime. He said efforts would be redoubled to clamp down on gun crime, especially once the new Cayman Islands Coast Guard was up and running.

But he warned the country must not be complacent about crime, and while improved policing was about dealing with the situation now, the long-term answer was stopping people turning to crime in the first place. He highlighted community initiatives to build relationships and trust with police and young people.

“I believe the most significant contribution to long-term crime reduction, besides a good education, will come from the early identification of young people at risk of offending behaviour and implementing programmes to help them make better life choices,” McLaughlin said, as he pointed to the new proposed anti-gang strategy.

“The 2018 crime statistics show that by working together we have helped to make Cayman safer. We must all do our part to maintain that improvement over the years to come,” he added

