Police still looking for suspect burglar

(CNS): A week after issuing a call to the public for help tracking down Daniel Wallace Rankine, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has still not found him. The local man, who is wanted in connection with at least two burglaries in Bodden Town last month, is said to frequent the district. The public is urged not to approach Rankine if they see him but to call 911.

If anyone has information on where the suspected repeat offender might be, they are asked to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips about him can be provided to the Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Miami-based Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Category: Crime, Police