Police prison escort in road smash

(CNS): A police SUV that was part of a convoy escorting a prison van with one inmate was involved in a collision with a car Thursday morning on Shamrock Road near the junction of Northward Road in Bodden Town. According to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service release, two police vehicles were assisting the prison service take an inmate back to the jail when the crash happened between the SUV and a car headed east with two adults and four children. The police SUV was at the back of the convoy and it is understood that no one was badly injured.

Emergency medical personnel, including a pediatrician, attended the scene and all eight people involved were taken to hospital. The inmate was returned to HMP Northward.

The collision happened around 9:30am, blocking the eastbound lane of Shamrock Road with traffic diverted onto Will T. Drive. Police said the road was expected to be cleared around noon.

Category: Local News