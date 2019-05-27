Police hunting suspected fraudster

Kenneth Emeka Ajana
(CNS): The RCIPS put out an appeal Monday, asking for the public’s assistance in tracking down Kenneth Emeka Ajana (50), a Nigerian national who is wanted in relation to various incidents of fraud. Ajana reportedly arrived on Grand Cayman on Thursday, 23 May, and is described as being of dark complexion, heavy build, and about 5’8” tall. Police have not revealed where he is wanted or where his alleged crimes were committed. Anyone who has seen him, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Detective Sergeant John Williams at 926-0646.

«