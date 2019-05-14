Police face altercation over illegal rider

(CNS): Two people were arrested on Wednesday evening in central George Town after a man became aggressive towards police officers when they tried to arrest a teenage woman who was riding an illegal bike without a helmet. The officers were called to Martin Drive, where they instructed a woman on a motorbike to pull over, but she ignored them and rode on towards a nearby house. When police followed to speak with her, a man at the location became aggressive and tried to stop the officers from inspecting the bike, which had no licence plate or coupon.

The 18-year-old George Town woman, who refused to provide her name and address, was arrested for obstruction and warned she would be prosecuted for keeping a vehicle on the road required to be licensed, using a vehicle without a certificate of roadworthiness, and driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

The 35-year-old man, also from George Town, who continued to act aggressively, was also arrested for obstructing police and failing to provide his name and address. As the apparent owner of the illegal bike, he was warned that he would be prosecuted for permitting the use of a motor vehicle required to be licensed and permitting a person to drive without insurance.

They were both bailed as investigations continue.

Category: Crime, Police