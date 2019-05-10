Police charge three burglary suspects

(CNS): Three men were expected to appear in court today facing charges in relation to three separate burglaries in George Town and West Bay. The youngest of the three, a 16-year-old boy from West Bay, has been charged with aggravated burglary and possession of cocaine with intent to supply following his arrest Tuesday in connection with a burglary that took place near Mt Pleasant Road, West Bay, in March. The other two men are both from George Town. One, aged 26, has been charged with a burglary on 29 April at a school on Walkers Road, where several tools and electronic items were stolen.

The third burglary suspect is a 22-year-old man who has been charged in connection with a break-in on Saturday, 6 April, at a home on Woodlake Drive, George Town. A second man arrested in connection with this burglary has not been charged, police said.

Category: Courts, Crime