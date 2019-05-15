Plastic Free Cayman plans peaceful demo

(CNS): Campaigners behind local activist group Plastic Free Cayman are calling on the public to join them in a peaceful protest next week on the steps of the government building in an effort to highlight the growing problem of plastic pollution and climate change. The local NGO, which has been campaigning with some success for a ban on single-use plastic and encouraging the private sector to cut plastic use, is keen to see even more action. The call comes just as almost every country in the world, though not the US, has signed up to a legally-binding plan to cut plastic waste.

The United Nations announced that 186 countries reached an agreement last Friday to monitor and track movements of plastic waste outside their borders. The deal will see a better regulated global trade in plastic, which is currently polluting the oceans as well as natural land habitats and entangling wildlife with deadly results.

Just this week American undersea explorer Victor Vescovo completed the deepest submarine diver ever recorded only to find plastic trash in the Pacific Ocean’s Mariana Trench some 35,853 feet down. Vescovo said he found a plastic bag and candy wrappers at the deepest point on the planet.

Meanwhile, a new study has revealed that plastic pollution in the oceans is harming a common bacteria in the sea that is responsible for producing over 10% of the oxygen in our atmosphere.

Researchers have found that chemicals leaching from plastic waste products are inhibiting Prochlorococcus, a tiny cyanobacterial genus only discovered around three decades ago. The smallest photosynthesizing organism on the planet, it is also believed to be one of the most abundant helping to keep the oceans healthy while providing a substantial volume of the oxygen we breathe.

Plastic Free Cayman said in a FB post that the peaceful demo is scheduled for Friday 24 May on the steps of the Government Administration Building on Elgin Avenue, George Town.

