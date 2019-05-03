Petition activists warn gov’t off signing contracts

(CNS): With the petition for a people-initiated referendum on the proposed cruise berthing project now less than 500 voter signatures away from the target to trigger the national poll, campaigners have written to the premier warning government not to sign any binding contracts until after the referendum takes place. The activists expect to have the necessary numbers in a matter of weeks but government is believed to be close to announcing a winning bidder. If the people vote to stop the development after government has made commitments, the public purse would be left picking up a costly tab.

“The Cayman Islands Government should not sign any binding contracts or contracts with penalty until after the referendum result so as to prevent misrepresentation to international corporations as well as avoiding paying contract breach penalties with public funds,” the activists wrote in a letter to Premier Alden McLaughlin.

The correspondence was copied to Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell, Governor Martyn Roper, the UK’s OT minister Lord Ahmad and all members of the Legislative Assembly, making everyone aware that the rejection of this project by the Caymanian people remains a very real possibility.

The governor was the first to respond to the campaigners and he has asked to meet with them in the next few weeks. So far, however, there has been no response from the premier, the tourism minister or other members of Cabinet.

Activists are now confident that they will very soon be able to verify the last few hundred names of registered voters needed to enable them to present the full petition to Cabinet. Given the hard fought battle to get to that point, the campaigners want to ensure that nothing can derail the people’s vote once the constitutional requirement is met.

At the same time, there are concerns that the tourism ministry is accelerating talks with the remaining two bidders, understood to be a consortium led by McAlpine, called the Verdent Isle Group, and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), after a third bidder dropped out.

Local activist Johann Moxam, one of the organisers of the referendum campaign, believes there is every indication that CHEC will be declared the preferred bidder and the tourism minister is understood to be keen to make an announcement in a matter of weeks.

CNS has seen details of what is said to be the final plans for the project but we have had no response from the ministry to our recent inquiries about that design or when we can expect further updates on the project.

Speaking to CNS after sending the letter to government, Mario Rankin, another member of the campaign, said that, given all of the circumstances, it was particularly important that government now understands that the campaign is very close to the goal.

He said government must avoid committing the Cayman Islands to any legally binding contract, as happened in the past, he said.

“Government should not make the same mistake that the speaker, McKeeva Bush, did when he was premier, which led to a costly $2 million plus pay-out to GLF from the public purse,” he said, referring to Bush’s controversial move in 2012, when he attempted to secure a deal with China Harbour even though the port authority was already in talks with another developer.

Meanwhile, Gabby Hernandez, one of the younger members of Cruise Port Referendum, said the campaign has been a sensitive issue that had fuelled areas of discussions in Cayman about the environment, economy and politics. But it has also led to a wider recognition of the need to pay closer attention to what government is doing and demand more accountability and transparency.

“It has encouraged others who were reluctant in the past to go out and get registered to vote, enforce their rights and be informed,” she said. “But in the event the government seeks to dismiss the will of the electorate, we will take on that matter too, as it goes to the core of our democracy. However, we believe the government will respect the constitution when we pass the benchmark.”

Hernandez said campaigners are looking forward to the release of more information by government, including the final design proposals, the full disclosure of the costs and financing arrangements, as well as any other information required for the people to decide whether or not to support the cruise berthing facility.

Whether it is CHEC or another party that government selects, the people need all the information, she said.

“A project of this scale without the proper rationale, management or support could leave young Caymanians holding serious debt,” Hernandez told CNS. “As has been stated before, people here are not against development; we simply support development that appreciates our strengths and limitations without abusing them,”

