Petition activists warn gov’t off signing contracts
(CNS): With the petition for a people-initiated referendum on the proposed cruise berthing project now less than 500 voter signatures away from the target to trigger the national poll, campaigners have written to the premier warning government not to sign any binding contracts until after the referendum takes place. The activists expect to have the necessary numbers in a matter of weeks but government is believed to be close to announcing a winning bidder. If the people vote to stop the development after government has made commitments, the public purse would be left picking up a costly tab.
“The Cayman Islands Government should not sign any binding contracts or contracts with penalty until after the referendum result so as to prevent misrepresentation to international corporations as well as avoiding paying contract breach penalties with public funds,” the activists wrote in a letter to Premier Alden McLaughlin.
The correspondence was copied to Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell, Governor Martyn Roper, the UK’s OT minister Lord Ahmad and all members of the Legislative Assembly, making everyone aware that the rejection of this project by the Caymanian people remains a very real possibility.
The governor was the first to respond to the campaigners and he has asked to meet with them in the next few weeks. So far, however, there has been no response from the premier, the tourism minister or other members of Cabinet.
Activists are now confident that they will very soon be able to verify the last few hundred names of registered voters needed to enable them to present the full petition to Cabinet. Given the hard fought battle to get to that point, the campaigners want to ensure that nothing can derail the people’s vote once the constitutional requirement is met.
At the same time, there are concerns that the tourism ministry is accelerating talks with the remaining two bidders, understood to be a consortium led by McAlpine, called the Verdent Isle Group, and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), after a third bidder dropped out.
Local activist Johann Moxam, one of the organisers of the referendum campaign, believes there is every indication that CHEC will be declared the preferred bidder and the tourism minister is understood to be keen to make an announcement in a matter of weeks.
CNS has seen details of what is said to be the final plans for the project but we have had no response from the ministry to our recent inquiries about that design or when we can expect further updates on the project.
Speaking to CNS after sending the letter to government, Mario Rankin, another member of the campaign, said that, given all of the circumstances, it was particularly important that government now understands that the campaign is very close to the goal.
He said government must avoid committing the Cayman Islands to any legally binding contract, as happened in the past, he said.
“Government should not make the same mistake that the speaker, McKeeva Bush, did when he was premier, which led to a costly $2 million plus pay-out to GLF from the public purse,” he said, referring to Bush’s controversial move in 2012, when he attempted to secure a deal with China Harbour even though the port authority was already in talks with another developer.
Meanwhile, Gabby Hernandez, one of the younger members of Cruise Port Referendum, said the campaign has been a sensitive issue that had fuelled areas of discussions in Cayman about the environment, economy and politics. But it has also led to a wider recognition of the need to pay closer attention to what government is doing and demand more accountability and transparency.
“It has encouraged others who were reluctant in the past to go out and get registered to vote, enforce their rights and be informed,” she said. “But in the event the government seeks to dismiss the will of the electorate, we will take on that matter too, as it goes to the core of our democracy. However, we believe the government will respect the constitution when we pass the benchmark.”
Hernandez said campaigners are looking forward to the release of more information by government, including the final design proposals, the full disclosure of the costs and financing arrangements, as well as any other information required for the people to decide whether or not to support the cruise berthing facility.
Whether it is CHEC or another party that government selects, the people need all the information, she said.
“A project of this scale without the proper rationale, management or support could leave young Caymanians holding serious debt,” Hernandez told CNS. “As has been stated before, people here are not against development; we simply support development that appreciates our strengths and limitations without abusing them,”
As activists continue the final push, anyone wishing to sign the petition can visit Hurley’s supermarket on Saturday and volunteers will be going door to door with MLA Kenneth Bryan on Sunday in George Town Central.
Petition booklets are also permanently available at Rubis Savannah, Four Winds Esso and Hell Gas Station in West Bay, Foster’s Food Fair at the Strand, Silhouette in Camana Bay, Pure Art in South Sound and Cathy Church Photo Centre in George Town.
See the CPR letter to the premier in the CNS Library
Registered Voters who wish to have the Petition brought to them, at home or at work, can call 327-5411. Anyone wanting to volunteer to help can text message 328-8187 or email cprcayman@gmail.com for a Petition Sheet and FAQ Summary.
For information visit the CPR Facebook page or email cprcayman@gmail.com.
Category: Local News
I think many aren’t against the port as much as they are against a new port without transparent procurement or formal needs assessment. This lack of reliable independent support for proposed projects understandably results in a lack of trust in true motivation of our government. It is widely believed that part of the coalition negotiations was re-awarding the port contract to CHEC to satisfy their previous “payment” in this regard. It is also believed that after having to change ridings in last election realizes this may be his final term and as such is doing all he can a the expense of his own people to secure his future with Cayman’s biggest land owner. As I’ve said from the begging Aldart is the most dangerous and destructive leader you have ever had.
He is a despicable person that would do you personal harm if it benefited him. The most frightening thing is that his attack on the checks and balances within the US government moves it toward a totalitarian state. Wouldn’t that be grand.
7.55…Who are you talking about..?
Fixing the dump is much more important for the health of the Caymanian people.
These comments to the government show the depth of mistrust between the organizers of the referendum vote and government leadership.
So many developments are happening but this port is one of the only ones really for our Caymanian people
Yes, Its so sad how many are blind.
“For our Caymanian people? Surely you jest!
You can’t argue with this level of stupid.
We have needed this for our country for many years.
It is the only part of our country that has been controlled by private citizens for decades. The tender operators have controlled the port like a toll road where they keep all the income for way too long!
It’s time we take the toll road back for the good of our Caymanian people. The tender operators have been collecting and keeping our money all these years. Time to use the toll to pay for the road so we have something to show for it. When the road is paid off then it belongs to the people. We will have a new port and cargo port that was paid for by the tolls.
You saying 5:44 that fixing The Dump isn’t for the Caymanian people? Wake up Bobo. Get your priorities correct.
We only need one referendum right now and thats one for a vote if no confidence.
what…and let that opposition in?????….
no thanks!
At the very least almost half of those that signed actually want the port. This will never stop the dock even if a vote happens. They have 10% real no voters at best.
And you know this because…….
Most people I’ve spoken to said they signed it because they were told it would give them a chance to voice their opinion. They look forward to voting for the port.
Half of those that signed actually want the port but we’re tricked in to signing. This port will happen for our people
are you psychic?
You are a moron
If the Government had listened to the objectors at the time, we would have no airport at all and still be landing passengers from seaplanes in North Sound.
In all my years, I have never heard of anyone objecting to the airport..
I remember similar objections when the finger pier and roll on roll off platform projects were proposed. Our esteemed “Captains” were loudest in preaching town would be flooded and the world would end.
Its a shame that the other 30,000 adults in Cayman, who’ve made this place their long-term home, are unable to qualify to vote, and therefore can’t sign up to the petition. Then you’d see how much more people dislike the port project.
Remember everyone, you can’t just click your fingers and the port project is done. There will be years of construction and disruption, to cruise ship arrivals and downtown businesses. The proposed dock will only accommodate 2 ships at a time, so on the busy Tuesdays, Wednesdays when there are 4/5/6 ship in port, at least 2 ships will still need to use tenders. The port project won’t get rid of the tenders. So why bother with the dock ?
Short sighted business owners are only looking to what will benefit them, no matter the effect on the rest of the country. Say we started public floggings at Pedro Castle, for everyone with an “E” in their surname. The taxi drivers would vote for this because it would increase their business. But is this the right thing to do ? People, you gotta have more sense. Think of the country over yourselves. Big picture and all that.
Then there’s the financial burden on future generations of us all, which hasn’t been made very transparent. Its like there’s something to hide. Who’s going to benefit from skimming off the top ? We the people need to know, and prevent it happening.
Lets stop this project now,
If you want to make an omelet, you gotta break some eggs – Mckeeva Bush
“If you wanna gamble, you gotta fly off island with the government credit card.” – guess
All no with “my hands are clean and my heart is our”. 😂
What he actually said was “my hands is clean, and my heart are pure ” .
FIX THE DUMP
10:47 if I understand your French petition mean prevention.
10.47am You said ‘Its a shame that the other 30,000 adults in Cayman, who’ve made this place their long-term home, are unable to qualify to vote, and therefore can’t sign up to the petition. Then you’d see how much more people dislike the port project. With that statement you just confirmed what many of have suspected…that the majority of objectors to this project are not locals.
For ALL port supporters, the airport is not a good comparison on which to peg your argument. The airport is already over $10 million over-budget, and counting, and its departure lounge is already too small. Not to speak of annual operating costs which will surely increase!
The airport development, while an improvement, is not exactly a good project to use as justification for a larger cruise port!!
Simply put, the grand cruise port project is an expenditure of OUR funds just to benefit a few, especially the involved cruise lines who will own EVERYTHING for 25 years!
Then in a few years the Oasis-class cruise ships (which are the alleged justification) will no longer be built and cruise lines will return to the size-class now in use by most.
Well said 10:41am
Furthermore, that weird looking bowling alley of an airport was made for 1980. It isn’t even purpose built for the 21 century. It’s like we went back in time and that was an amazing piece of architecture back in the day. The olden days.
Long-ass corridor looking small, awkward, smells of fast food grease. No imagination which means an architect designed it rather than an interior designer. Should have paid for plans from someone that actually knows and has experience in designing airport. (Did you even bother to look at any?? LOL) No seating in the check-in hall. A/C can’t keep up with the size. No place for business people to set up while waiting on their flight. No power points for phone charging. (and if there is and I missed it, then, NO VISIBLE SIGNAGE!!) It’s already outdated.
Not to mention NO COVER outside for rain and sun!! What????? Little sails??
Obviously my disappointment is real.
Some people say look at the Airport , done without a referendum, but look at the benefits that the Airport is to everyone and the Economy. It brings in the BIG MONEY TOURIST . The cruise pier will bring in the PENNY SPENDERS TOURIST and over croud the Island and chase the big spenders out.
Learn that we should try to see further than the tips of our noses..
The airport is a disaster! It’s already at maximum capacity. No foresight from these PPM Muppets!
While I agree with the muppets comment, don’t forget it was done durning an economic downturn and doing it cheap was the order of the day.
I just want to know if there is some sort of time limit to get the petition completed or can this be held over the governments head indefinately. It’s already taken so long to get this number of votes the rest they are practically begging for which will take time.
Although I am opposed to the port (for economic reasons more than anything), this Petition has taken far too long and the campaigners were informing the public that they were ‘close’ to the required numbers, months ago.
This issue cannot drag on and despite the valiant efforts made by the campaigners, less than 25% of the electorate has indicated their objection to the new port, which implies that 75% support it.
That 25% is also 100% of the voters with intelligence.
Not counting the thousands of civil servants who know they are not safe to sign the petition and thus havent but will possibly vote against the CBF if it goes the referendum as then, the voting process is more confidential
Actually anon0957 you are not very intelligent. I like a lot of people voted for the PPM significantly in part because of the cruise port plan. So I have already had my say and need no more. If you voted for the PPM and signed the petition then you are one confused individual.
Mr Premier crush this petition and send the complainers packing. Unity team will prevail!
I think you might be the dumb one guy…the PPM was voted in as the alternatives were worse…the political pool in Cayman is sadly limited and devoid of any ethical intelligent people.
Anon1128 it’s sad when you think you are smarter than them, can get on here and pretend to be so smart and yet have not run or has become an elected member. One thing I know is that there are a lot of people like you who think so highly of themselves but can’t walk in their shoes.
One of the key issues in the petition and (hopefully) subsequent vote is the fact that overall the general public and especially voters have no idea as to the details of the Port Project. Revealing all of the hidden plans and financial data would help people to make an informed decision if the data was available. Revealing ALL of those involved in the project (in real time) would go a long way towards instilling public confidence.
I believe there can only be a realistic, informed and fair vote when those who are casting their ballots have all of the data — not just rumors and half or outdata assumptions or comments by membes of the government or of the public.
Typically, if a business idea is one of good merit, BUSINESS is happy to financially support it through corporate investment. In the most successful capitalist countries business invests in these capital improvements bacause they make the business money. Corporate interestes solicite government funding only when the change of success is low. In fact currently corporate interests ask government to find questionable operations, then agree to purchase the operation only when proven successful.
Look at certain big cities and states when government is selling parking meter programs, airports, tollways, sports stadiums only when they are proven successful revenue streams.
Only with full disclosure and transparity can voters make an informed decision. Making that decision will impact our islands and inparticular todays youth, who will ultimately have to pay any costs related to the project.
They were very close since September…go figure
Soon come
3.03pm Supposedly close 8mnyhs sgo but refused to give actual numbers.Talk about lack of transparency .
People-initiated referendums 70.—
(1) Without prejudice to section 69, a law enacted by the Legislature shall make provision to hold a referendum amongst persons registered as electors in accordance with section 90 on a matter or matters of national importance that do not contravene any part of the Bill of Rights or any other part of this Constitution.
(2) Before a referendum under this section may be held—
(a) there shall be presented to the Cabinet a petition signed by not less than 25 per cent of persons registered as electors in accordance with section 90;
(b) the Cabinet shall settle the wording of a referendum question or questions within a reasonable time period as prescribed by law; and
(c) the Cabinet shall make a determination on the date the referendum shall be held in a manner prescribed by law.
(3) Subject to this Constitution, a referendum under this section shall be binding on the Government and the Legislature if assented to by more than 50 per cent of persons registered as electors in accordance with section 90.
If it takes this long to get 25% of the registered voters to sign the petition, what is the plan for getting 50% of the registered voters to turn out on just one day to make the vote binding on the Government?
I would be just as happy as anyone to see the cruise ships bypass Cayman altogether, but any people-initiated referendum that doesn’t get people riled up enough to get the 25% of the registered voters to sign a petition in a VERY SHORT space of time is doomed to failure. I sympathize with you, but you’re really just peeing into the wind here.
Read (3) very carefully: Whatever the turn-out more then 50% of registered voters have to actually vote against the project to stop it. It is not a matter of a simple majority of the votes cast.
But that was twisted when it was convenient for OMOV, to 50% of those who showed up!
12.51pm It was not twisted at all. The referendum on OMOV was a Goverernment initiated referendum which only requires a majority of those actually voting ( It’s in the Constitution). A people iniatiated referendum requires a mjority of registered voters.
Who is the largest employer on each island? Government. While CIG has not formally told employees NOT to sign the petition, we can all read between the lines.
The problem with the Referendum petition is that the names are public. That means that if my boss wants, he can see that I’ve signed the petition, and I can’t have that. I have three mouths in my immediate family and six more in my extended one to feed. I can’t take a chance of risking my employment.
What I feel personally is that I am a sellout, choosing family over something much greater. I hope and pray that the Referendum Petition is able to reach the proper number, because when I go into that booth to vote, there is nobody there to see how I vote.
The time for the finger piers was years ago, when Bush was Premier. The tendering had been done, a company selected to build it, and we, the country, could afford it. When Bush cancelled that awarded contract and gave it to CHEC, that was a horrific turning point in our history; I don’t know what Bush received to do that deed, but I hope it determines his place in the afterlife. I hope he gets what he deserves.
The time for the piers has passed. We shouldn’t link the port project with the finger piers. We should cancel the piers and start a new bid among LOCAL contractors for the upgrade to the port.
I am sorry that I’m not willing to risk my family’s welfare to sign the petition. I suspect that my situation is not unique.
This is a good read. Long, but very good. Might answer at least one of your questions:
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/25/world/asia/china-sri-lanka-port.html
Also, very good point about the signing of the petition as opposed to actually going into the polls to vote privately.
Actually, showing up to vote is a better sign that you are in favour of stopping the dock than merely signing the petition, since not showing up to vote is effectively a NO vote.
yet you caymanians gonna vote the same politicians back in next time???…you are part of the problem!!!😢
their delay with getting the port done…is the one time i am actually thankful for the incompetence of the ppm….
How China Got Sri Lanka to Cough Up a Port
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka — Every time Sri Lanka’s president, Mahinda Rajapaksa, turned to his Chinese allies for loans and assistance with an ambitious port project, the answer was yes.
Yes, though feasibility studies said the port wouldn’t work. Yes, though other frequent lenders like India had refused. Yes, though Sri Lanka’s debt was ballooning rapidly under Mr. Rajapaksa.
Over years of construction and renegotiation with China Harbor Engineering Company, one of Beijing’s largest state-owned enterprises, the Hambantota Port Development Project distinguished itself mostly by failing, as predicted. With tens of thousands of ships passing by along one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, the port drew only 34 ships in 2012.
And then the port became China’s.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/25/world/asia/china-sri-lanka-port.html?smid=nytcore-ios-share
Anyone who gave this a thumbs down is in on the kickbacks!!
Don’t be mistaken Cayman, this port will only benefit a very select few!
So what as the select few control everything. Get a life
If voters were against the port, they would have lined up to sign the petition. Sadly, people here care more about rejecting gay marriage than protecting the environment and stopping government waste. Caymanians deserve this abomination of a cruise port. It will be a symbol of their ignorance.
FIX THE DUMP!
Honorable Premier just shut down these trouble makers and get our port built. Dart and CHEC will do us a wonderful job. Also stay our Premier as you are the best!
that would be illegal…. as would him staying premier after this cycle.
Oh why do I bother. Its not like you boot lickers will actually take the time to read up on anything.
We can change the law as Premier Alden is the best
You will need a petition and a referendum for that … have fun collecting the 25% required.
Unity Team, just change the constitution so Premier Alden stays on!
…. you really cant.
They changed the law for Putin in Russia so why not for the great Alden?
Even better, Premier for life.
Yes he is the greatest ever
I think this is not actually a boot-licker, but a troll who gets his jollies off of supporting the unpopular view. The text and nuances of speech are pretty clear. Take notice, and you too, in the future, will know that a person who probably sits around it their underwear is at work.
If we had them, they’d be in a basement :>}
Only here can building a dock and infrastructure progress can be controversial. Forcing churches recognize gay marriages, no problem.
The only reason the petition has grown is through lying to people who do not know the truth. The Gov’t is a responsible group of professionals who know what they are doing. The people know that the country needs a cargo dock. That dock will be next to Eden Rock. That hasn’t changed. The two long sections of the pier are for four cruise ships. That is what the environmentalists wanted because they thought it couldn’t be done ( placed in deeper water to have less dredging footprint). The money to build the dock is coming from cruise ship lines. The money would be paid to cruise ship companies via daily when ships come in. It will be a higher amount because the tenders will not need to be used as often.
A new company that is working on the dock by Carnival Corp. that is not true. That is how far these people are willing to go to stop the development. The new company is owned and operated by young west bay Caymanians who have two foreigners working along with them. They were bringing in large Chinese busses but have been denied at this time.
So a referendum is not needed. It is a waste of time, and we will have to pay for a poll and more money blocking another company. People in Cayman have to stop blocking projects based on nonsense. Just look at the East-West Arterial road and how far that would have been today. Driving in the morning to town I feel like I’m driving on the Daytona Speedway. To know all the intricacies is ludicrous of every project proposed for Cayman. However, in saying that if you hear we building an electrical generating plant using Nuclear power I’m all ears
This is utter rubbish . These pro tenders people are trying to intimidate the Government and that has to be wrong. Perhaps even criminal.There’s no way that Government can be expected to but its business on holding while waiting for something that may take 2 months two years or might not happen at all.Certainly if someone was selling property and a potential buyer wanted them to wait while they played the lottery in an attempt to win enough money to buy it that buyer would say o way. It’s the same thing CPR group is asking..”please do nothing while we are srill struggling after ten months to get the 5000 plus votes that we need to call a referendum. We might not get them for some time yet but just wait”.If they are struggling to get 5300 votes now I wonder where they are going to get the almost 12000 needed to pass .
Kirkbots on the attack! They got to get the return on their investment in ppm.
I’m against the port but this is fair. Until we get the signatures we can’t tell the government what to do.
Mr. 12:46 pm; I believe you are lying! You are presenting your info as facts, which they aren’t. We do not want or need a multi-million dollar dock! I do not use my name because it would cost me my job. What’s your excuse?
Thank you CPR
I appreciate all the Caymanians for writing the letter and signing their names to such an important letter to the Government of the Cayman Islands . We need more concerned Caymanians like these .
Think about your future and the Cayman Islands and your children and grandchildren future .
They’ve got a dam cheek warning government. They don’t run the country and they don’t represent the majority of Caymanians. So far they barely represent 25%. I’m Caymanian and I support the port.
Check S.70 of the Constitution 2009
That should help to educate you on the process. You might actually learn something
8.36am Perhaps you could enlihten the rest of us by posting the part of Section 70 of the Constitution that says Government should be warned and should comply with the terms of a petition that .has not been submitted.
I believe that people like you are near sighted and need glasses or something to let you see further than the tip of your nose .
The airport increased three times it’s size without a referendum to give a better experience to tourists. The port is to give a better experience to tourists too. No referendum required.
Nope. Wrong. The port is to ensure that even more tourists use the shops in George Town that are owned by a handful of people thereby filling their pockets. Stingray City will be overwhelmed. The beaches will be packed with more people making them even dirtier than they are now. The tranquility of some of the smaller beaches will be ruined by hordes of cruise passengers waddling along them with their burgers and fries. Prices in bars and restaurants will go even higher than they are now to squeeze every last cent from the cruise sheep.
The airport is still tiny in comparison to other airports and increasing it didn’t decimate the reef. The port will. Let’s hope the cruise passengers spend that extra money that we’ll lose from our dive tourists who stay for days or weeks. The cruise sheep stay for 6 hours.
Greed is good for the fatcats who care NOTHING for the island and only care about their bulging wallets. Hell in a handcart Cayman.
Where will the activists be tomorrow- May 03 2019? I need to sign
The premier has already stated the port “will be built”. He is not interested in the democratic process.
Alden McLaughlin is a failure as a leader. His political legacy is one of failure and expensive projects like Clifton hunter high school built for $110m and now the cruise dock all monuments to his ego.
The Premier is delusional and out of touch with the mood of the public
I used to think that but the level of delusion is not possible…..he’s looking after himself. This port contract was part of coalition agreement as Chec has already paid someone.
To be fair, democracy wouldn’t help this situation as majority of voters are uneducated bible thumpers.
The truly abysmal spelling and grammar present in a number of these comments proved this.
Failures to understand the constitution and laws of this country are everywhere.
In the words of Winston Churchill “The best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter.”
Said the guy who lost his empire
No matter what the petition crew say this is just not a matter of national inportance. Referendums are made for constitutional changes not government projects.
And Brexit was a constitutional change?
Check out Section 18 of the Cayman Islands Constitution.
*Constitution Order.
See, thing is, it’s not a Constitution at all…
More British expat trolling. A constitution is a supreme law; the fact that ours is a piece of mere secondary legislation in UK terms does not make it any less supreme or not a constitution. But at least ours is written down somewhere – look what Trump is doing to the US even with their great constitution. Your unwritten one would not stand a chance against an unscrupulous leader.
Yes, it is time the UK repealed the British North America Act.
Stupid, Trump is doing a very good job, if u had any sense u would know it too