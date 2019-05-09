‘Opposition’ accuses premier of hypocrisy

(CNS): Some members of the ‘opposition’ have issued a statement calling on Premier Alden McLaughlin to apologise to voters for criticising them for electing independent members and accusing him of hypocrisy. The statement was circulated by Alva Suckoo, the independent member for Newlands, who triggered the recent split on the opposition benches. It takes aim at McLaughlin for capitalising on those opposition divisions when he is leading a government of “yes people”, for which he compromised on principles in order to remain in power.

The statement reminds the public how much the current premier criticised McKeeva Bush when he was premier on a range of issues, including the appointment of councillors, excessive travel and negotiating with China Harbor Engineering Company, “only to make an about-face and do exactly the same thing”.

“The premier had to turn to his political nemesis of 16 years and enter into an ‘agreement’ just to hold on to power after failing in two successive elections to receive a full and decisive mandate,” according to the statement, which appears to be supported by four opposition members.

“Two years on, despite promising to do so, the premier has yet to reveal the agreement made to ensure he remained in power. It is hypocritical actions such as these that undermine our democracy and the confidence in elected representatives.”

The statement describes the current government as being “dictated by narrow vested interest” with no regard for democratic value. It claims that the Cayman Islands electorate rejected the two-party system at the last election and it was not the premier’s place to question the choices of the voters.

“This is an insult to the Caymanian people and the premier owes them an apology,” it said.

It is not clear who exactly the statement is from, given that the opposition remains split, but it accuses the current PPM-led government of failing current and future generations.

“From basic and essential services such as garbage collection and traffic management to fundamental services such as health, education and immigration, this government — his PPM-led government — continues to fail. Caymanians continue to live pay cheque to pay cheque while being marginalised and unable to realise their full potential.”

The statement, posted in full in the CNS Library, follows a statement issued by the premier, in which he said that electing independent candidates without a shared view does not work, as he pointed to the continued political infighting and personal ambition riddling the current opposition.

He said the opposition was showing why it is not practical for a group of independent candidates to get elected and then seek to come together, because they want to maintain their independence.

McLaughlin still has three theoretically independent members on his own benches. But as Dwayne Seymour and Tara Rivers are both ministers and therefore bound by the collective responsibility of Cabinet, in order to retain those ministry positions they must support the government’s policy.

Austin Harris has not yet joined the Progressives party and continues to claim independence, but he has effectively also toed the government’s line, even against his own campaign promises.

In the run-up to the May 2017 elections, Harris stood as a candidate opposing the cruise berthing facility, but since joining this administration he has changed his mind.

The CDP candidates ran on a platform opposing the current cruise port proposal, though supporting the principle. But since then it appears that McKeeva Bush (WBW) and Captain Eugene Ebanks (WBC) have given their backing to the current process.

It is not clear where Bernie Bush (WBN) stands on the issue, as he is understood to no longer be part of the CDP but has remained on the government benches.

CNS has contacted several members of the opposition and understands that neither Kenneth Bryan (GTC) nor the outgoing opposition leader, Ezzard Miller, were consulted about the content. We have asked Suckoo, who distributed the document, to clarify which other members endorsed the statement and we are awaiting a response.

