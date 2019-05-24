NRA to move GT bus stop for safety reasons

(CNS): As the National Roads Authority completes the work it has been doing in the Shedden Road-Crewe Road area close to the airport perimeter, it has received approval to move a public bus stop shelter to what it said was a safer and more convenient location. The existing bus stop is by the airport fence, across from Mango Tree, but officials said with the road upgrade there is no longer sufficient space, and with safety concerns for bus-users, drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, it will move this weekend to outside the NAPA Auto Parts Store a few yards away.

The NRA said the move followed “a period of considered consultation” and the new 6ft by 10ft shelter will be erected on Sunday, 26 May, at the western side of the store on Shedden Road.

“The relocated bus shelter will provide all road-users with myriad benefits,” officials said in a release. “The new location will minimise the need for pedestrians to cross the wider, multi-lane roads to access it. Primarily, this consideration has been taken for Foster’s customers, who will no longer need to cross three lanes of traffic on Dorcy Drive to reach the bus stop. The potential risk of collisions between pedestrians and vehicles will, therefore, be reduced, improving overall road safety and ease of usage for all.”

The NRA said the bus access will be improved and safety for bus-users enhanced by the fact that traffic speed at the new location is reduced and the site works alongside the established east-bound bus route.

With no major works needed to prepare the new location, all that will be required is for the NRA to spread some crusher run material to ensure the shelter is placed on a level surface, trim trees and put up a sign to promote the new bus stop.

The NRA said it was grateful to Rotary Central for their assistance as constructing, installing and maintaining bus shelters is one of the NGO’s major projects, and advertising revenue generated from the shelters is reinvested into the community.

