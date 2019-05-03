NHC already watching potential storm

(CNS): With almost a month still to go before the start of the hurricane season the US National Hurricane Center is already watching a possible storm. A surface trough and broad area of low pressure over northeastern Florida is producing a large area of disorganised showers and thunderstorms over the far western Atlantic waters, the weather experts said, but noted the unfavorable environmental conditions for significant development.

Giving it only a 10% chance of becoming a storm, they warned the system was likely to produce heavy rainfall over the weekend.

The 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season officially starts on Saturday, 1 June, and so far most of the long-term forecasts predict that an average number of storms will form this year.

Researchers at North Carolina State University are predicting 13 to 16 named storms, with five to seven of those becoming hurricanes. While three of those could be major hurricanes, any storm can be dangerous and it only takes one to destroy life and property, especially when people have not prepared.

Meanwhile NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center will publish its pre-season forecast on 23 May. As usual, officials here and abroad remind everyone in the region, regardless of the forecasts, to begin preparations ahead of the season and take all necessary precautions to protect their homes and families.

Related

Category: Science & Nature, Weather