New opposition leader takes aim at Miller

(CNS): In his first public statement as opposition leader, Arden McLean took aim at his predecessor, Ezzard Miller, accusing him of staying on the job too long and reneging on a commitment made during the post-election closed-door talks two years ago. As the ink was drying on the instruments of his appointment, McLean’s office issued a press release stating that Miller should have stepped down five months ago “as he had originally agreed to do”. But Miller has persistently denied making any formal deal to resign as opposition leader before the end of the current administration.

The new opposition leader and member for East End, which is now the constituency with the fewest voters on Grand Cayman, also implied that he was ready for a fight with the current government.

“I am humbled that my fellow independent members have honoured the succession plan we agreed some 23 months ago,” he stated in the release. “I look forward to working with them all to ensure that Cayman’s success story is shared by everyone. I know this won’t be an easy task as regrettably, we have individuals in the system that are hell bent on preserving Cayman Islands’ prosperity for a select few. However, as I have learned from my time at sea ‘a smooth sea never made a skilled sailor’, so I am battle ready.”

Alva Suckoo (Newlands), who has now been reappointed as deputy leader, having stepped down from that job during the row with Miller over the leadership role, also made a dig at Miller’s “five extra months at the helm”, as he thanked the North Side member for his contribution as the opposition leader.

“I am now however encouraged that we have a person, in Mr McLean, who has served this country well and who spent many years at sea and truly understands the rising tide that will be required to lift all ships. Arden has proven that he has the fortitude required to stand up for Caymanians. He also has the legislative and leadership experience required to move us forward, and we look forward to working with him and supporting him in his new role.”

Suckoo added that the opposition members, while still seeing themselves as having individual mandates, would be united in the fight to ensure that all Caymanians share in the success of the Cayman Islands, reduce the cost of living, improve standards in schools, provide better pension for retirees, re-establish free healthcare for children, ensure prosperity for all Caymanians and uphold the democratic principles of the Constitution.

“Together we stand ready to give the Cayman Islands the leadership we need to take our country forwards in the face of all the challenges we face and will face,” Suckoo added.

While MLA Anthony Eden was not present at the swearing-in ceremony, CNS understands that he gave McLean his backing as the new opposition leader, ensuring the majority support he needed. It is also understood, however, that Miller, who leaves the office formally next week, was not consulted on the appointment of McLean.

Kenneth Bryan (GTC) told CNS that even though he is not a member of the official opposition at this stage, “I give my full support to Mr McLean.”

Related

Category: Politics