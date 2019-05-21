Return to nature can fight climate change

(CNS): A new report by the action group Rewilding Britain found that restoring nature on a big scale can help address the global climate emergency. In the report the charity demonstrates how changing the way rural land is managed can be as effective as high-tech solutions for removing carbon from the atmosphere. The activists estimate that six million hectares of regenerated woodland, peatland and species-rich grasslands could sequester about 47 million tonnes of CO2 per year, more than a tenth of current UK greenhouse gas emissions.

A quarter of Britain’s land could be restored to nature, making a significant contribution towards cutting the nation’s carbon emissions to zero, the report reveals. The group said that wildlife would benefit, farmers would not lose money and food production need not fall.

“We must radically change the way we manage our land, sea and other natural assets if the UK is to meet its legally-binding climate targets and stop the ongoing loss of our biodiversity,” the authors wrote.

They noted limitations of reducing carbon emissions to keep the heating of the planet below 1.5˚C. “Large amounts of carbon also need to be removed from the atmosphere.”

Nature does a really good job of that, and the report states that rewilding and other natural climate solutions could provide over a third of the greenhouse gas mitigation required globally between now and 2030.

Michael Gove, Britain’s environment minister, has said he favours natural solutions to the climate crisis and huge losses of wildlife.

In recent weeks there has been an emergence of a “green spring” in Britain with the Extinction Rebellion demonstrations, David Attenborough’s latest documentary (“Our Planet” on Netflix) and teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg‘s visit to the UK.

Demonstrating the country’s growing awareness of climate change, there have been declarations of climate emergency across the country, including by the UK parliament.

Rebecca Wrigley, Chief Executive of Rewilding Britain, said the charity is calling for more public debate around how the British countryside is managed in the future.

“Our report demonstrates how land use change with nature at its heart can play a major role in our efforts to meet our targets and address climate breakdown. We want the government to use the increasing sense of urgency as an opportunity to radically review how land is managed in the UK,” she said.

“We need to listen to people directly affected and work constructively to avoid the kind of polarisation we’ve seen triggered by Brexit. We must come together to address the threat to us all,” Wrigley added.

