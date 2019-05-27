National Trust raises concern over threat to NCL

(CNS): Members of the National Trust for the Cayman Islands have raised concerns about the government’s decision to review and water down the National Conservation Law and how changes could impact the well-being of the local environment. Following a surge of enquiries by ordinary members to the Trust’s board requesting more information about the law and how the National Conservation Council works, the non-governmental organisation has planned an open education and awareness session next week.

The Trust has a seat on the review panel, which is dominated by those who want the review to lead to a weaker piece of legislation. While it may not have the power that others on the panel have, officials from the Trust said that it will be in a position to bring to the table the concerns and suggestions of its membership and the public more broadly.

Trust Director Nadia Hardie said that the NGO had a clear mandate to educate the public in areas of natural and historical preservation and this meeting would give the public a chance to learn and express their concerns.

“A number of our members have approached us with questions concerning the law and how the proposed amendments could potentially affect the future environmental well-being of the Cayman Islands,” she said.

“This event will give us an opportunity to collectively discuss the law prior to public consultation. The event, however, is not exclusive to National Trust members; anyone who wants to further understand the law who may not be a member of the Trust is welcome to attend.”

‘Understanding the National Conservation Law’ will take place at the Family Life Centre in George Town on Wednesday, 5 June. The event will include a presentation by Department of Environment Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie, followed by a Q&A panel with Hardie and others sitting on the current National Conservation Council (NCC).

Registration opens at 5:30pm and the educational session starts at 6pm. Anyone wishing to attend can confirm by calling 749-1121 or emailing events@nationaltrust.org.ky

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature