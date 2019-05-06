National Trust to create North Side bird sanctuary

(CNS Local Life): The National Trust for the Cayman Islands is planning a new gated bird sanctuary overlooking Malportas Pond in North Side that will provide public access for viewing a range of resident and migratory birds, which depend on the area for feeding. Nadia Hardie, Trust executive director, estimates the project will cost about $55,000 and take a year to complete once funding is in place.

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature