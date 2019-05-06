National Trust to create North Side bird sanctuary

| 06/05/2019 | 0 Comments
Cayman News Service

Flamingo at Malportas Pond

(CNS Local Life): The National Trust for the Cayman Islands is planning a new gated bird sanctuary overlooking Malportas Pond in North Side that will provide public access for viewing a range of resident and migratory birds, which depend on the area for feeding. Nadia Hardie, Trust executive director, estimates the project will cost about $55,000 and take a year to complete once funding is in place.

Read more and comment on CNS Local Life

Tags: ,

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature

You can comment anonymously. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»

SIGN UP FOR THE CNS NEWS LETTER, SENT EVERY WEEKDAY STRAIGHT TO  YOUR INBOX