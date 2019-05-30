Moxam calls for gov’t to justify port ahead of vote

(CNS): The success of the petition to trigger a people-initiated referendum on the question of the government’s cruise port project was down to grassroots activists behind the campaign “doing things the right way”, according to Johann Moxam, one of the organisers. By contrast, the government has gone about the process the wrong way, despite its claims, Moxam said. With 25% of voters making it clear that they believe government has not been transparent or even truthful about why it is determined, apparently at all costs, to press on with the proposed cruise dock, it is now time for it to come clean.

Speaking to CNS, Moxam said he is urging Cabinet to tell all about the project. He said the people need to know how much it has been involved in the process and government should now answer the outstanding questions and justify the project on facts not misleading and often incorrect information, especially now the issue will be put to a public vote.

Moxam has been accused by government and its pro-port supporters of merely seeking to further his own potential political career, but he maintains that he is involved because he believes the port project is unwanted, unnecessary and untenable. From the financial implications to the serous threats to the environment, he believes that pressing ahead with the development will have serious implications for the future economy.

Moxam has also recently refuted allegations that he once supported the project based on emails he circulated as president of the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce, which he said reflected the majority view of the Chamber council at the time that backed the project while Moxam had remained opposed.

He is now focused on the referendum which, if free and fair, will reveal what the majority of Caymanians want, Moxam said, adding that what has been achieved already was “unprecedented”. He is very confident that not only has the petition reached the 5,289 signatures of qualified voters needed to trigger a referendum under the Constitution but there was a buffer of several hundred more.

Moxam believes that Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell is “going to suffer political pressure over the verification process” but he said he trusted Howell not to bow to that pressure and that the referendum would go ahead. However, the campaigners will nevertheless have a legal team to ensure the process is transparent and Moxam warned that the public would be watching.

But the real issue, he said, was the need for government to start answering questions and explain why this project “has to go ahead, no matter the cost, no matter the objections”. Moxam said the repeated claim by government that the Cayman Islands would lose the cruise sector without piers was a bluff that had been perpetuated for decades and had no grounding in fact.

“My question for our political leaders is, why would they subject the people to the long-term debt that this will impose on the public purse? And the idea that we will not pay for this is a lie,” he added.

Pointing to several conflicts arising around the project, he said government must explain why China Harbour Engineering Company, given its reputation, managed to get into the bidding and why government sat on a panel with bidders at a public meeting.

The Cruise Port Referendum campaign will be holding a public meeting in George Town this evening (Thursday) at 6pm at the George Town Town Hall, where the next steps in the process will be addressed. Speakers include Wesley Howell and Roy Bodden.

