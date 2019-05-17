Motorbike rider and pillion seriously injured in smash

(CNS): Following a collision between a Yamaha motorbike and a Honda Fit on Walker’s Road Wednesday night, the rider and passenger of the motorcycle were taken for treatment at the Cayman Islands Hospital by emergency medical services. The rider of the motorbike is being treated for life-threatening injuries and the passenger for serious injuries. Police said officers responded to the crash around 9pm on 15 May at the junction of Memorial Avenue. Police are now investigating the crash.

Category: Local News