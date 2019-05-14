More design images emerge of proposed port

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government appears to have made a decision on the proposed design for the cruise and cargo project, despite recent claims from the tourism ministry that the CIG had not entered into any premature deals ahead of the tendering process. More images of both the cruise piers and the enhanced cargo facility have been leaked, but there is still no more new information in the public domain about the project.

Local activists campaigning for a people-initiated referendum made a final call for petition sheets this week, as they seek to verify the last few hundred signatures required to force government to hold a national vote on the project.

CNS received several images this week that sources tell us relate to the final design for the proposed cruise berthing and cargo facilities. It is not clear which bidder’s proposal has been accepted but government appears to have made some decisions that it does not want to discuss with the public.

The current status of the tender process remains an open question but it is understood now that China Harbour Engineering Company and the locally led consortium, Verdant Isle, are the only bidders left in the running. However, the ministry remains silent on the process after last week’s statement that no deal has been made with any developer.

But government has ramped up the promotion of the port, reverting to the position that signing the referendum petition is a ‘no’ vote for the project rather than an appeal to allow the people of the Cayman Islands, and not just the seven members of Cabinet, decide whether this project should go ahead.

Government is continuing to press home the message that building piers will mean more visitors spending more time and more money in Grand Cayman.

However, a recent report from the cruise industry sector shows just how much focus the cruise sector now gives to getting the passengers to spend more on board the ships rather than in the ports they visit.

Royal Caribbean, one of the cruise lines that has signed a financing deal with government to fund the project, saw onboard revenue grow in the first quarter of this year from $602 million in 2018 to $729 million. Passengers spent an average of $69 per day on board ship.

Despite the challenges campaigners have faced, including the publicly funded pro-port PR campaign, they now expect to confirm that they have the numbers required to trigger the referendum in the coming days.

They are nevertheless continuing with the final push. Bodden Town opposition MLAs Chris Saunders and Alva Suckoo will be joining the activists this weekend going door to door with the petition in their constituencies.

Volunteers who have been helping collect signatures and who have sheets or books are now asked to submit them as campaigners begin the verification of the last few names. For more information call 328 8187, visit the CPR Facebook page or email cprcayman@gmail.com.

