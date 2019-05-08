MLA hopes govt will act on tourism motion

(CNS): Arden McLean, the East End MLA who could soon be opposition leader, is hoping that a recent private member’s motion he brought to the parliament will be acted upon by the tourism ministry. The motion called for concessions for any Caymanian who wants to develop a tourism-based businesses in Bodden Town, East End or North Side on all development and other relevant fees as well as import duty where their construction value falls below CI$500,000 or where the business generates under that amount in revenue per year.

While Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell accepted the motion on behalf of government and agreed to take a look at the package of concessions to stimulate bed and breakfast and other smaller accommodation, the govenrment has given no timeline for when it might implement any of the waivers.

Kirkconnell had asked for the motion to be changed to increase McLean’s original $300,000 threshold to CI$500,000, indicating that government does see merit in the motion.

“For years the Eastern Districts have suffered from the lack of tourism related businesses, and I believe it has come about because we have not been as active in promoting the Eastern Districts as we should have been for a long time,” McLean said in a press release about his motion.

McLean complained that existing operators in the tourism market do not know much about the Eastern Districts and they do not receive their fair share of tourists. He said that if the people of the Eastern Districts were given the incentives, East End, North Side and Bodden Town would capture a much larger share of the market.

Christopher Saunders (BTW) supported McLean’s motion and said he hoped it would encourage many Caymanians to make the necessary investments to get involved with the Airbnb rental market and make additional income. “It is all about improving the quality of life for our people,” he said.

Kirkconnell said he believed a more aggressive policy for the small entrepreneur who is just becoming involved in tourism was needed and government would consider the proposal.

There are already a number of existing incentives in place for small businesses owned by local people and duty concessions on construction. Across Grand Cayman, numerous property owners have already begun taking advantage of the online accommodation platform Airbnb after it signed an MOU last year with the ministry.

In 2017 more than 8,500 visitors to Cayman stayed in accommodation booked through the platform and since then it has made a significant contribution to the record-breaking air arrival numbers last year.

See debate on CIGTV Below:

