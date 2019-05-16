MK: Cruise images not approved design

(CNS): Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell has described the latest leaked images that were posted by CNS and circulated on social media this week as “examples of concept drawings” and not a final approved design for the cruise berthing project. In a short statement the minister said the images were not for construction but “are necessary at various junctures throughout the evolution of the project for illustrative and discussion purposes”. Kirkconnell also accused whoever released the pictures of trying “to mislead the public and derail the cruise berthing project”.

The latest statement from government comes as it is ramping up its promotion of the project and the trashing of the campaign for a people-initiated referendum on the subject, which announced Thursday that it has now verified more than 5,000 signatures and has just 200 more registered voters names to confirm before it meets the required 5,289 signatures to trigger a national people’s ballot.

In this latest statement Deputy Premier Kirkconnell again stated that “neither the Major Project Office nor the Cayman Islands Government have entered into any deal with any company bidding to design, build, finance and maintain the piers”.

But Kirkconnell did not explain which discussions he referred to. He did not say whether he or ministry staff are engaging directly with bidders about the project or whether these are talks being held by the Major Projects Office with the remaining bidders, as the procurement process is still underway. Government has insisted throughout that the law is being followed regarding this project but there appear to be numerous anomalies with this tender.

At a major public meeting held by government last year, representatives from two cruise lines who were understood to be involved directly in an actual bid sat with government ministers and procurement officials on the panel presenting government’s case for the costly and controversial project. No representatives from any other bidding teams at the time were on the panel.

In addition, despite billing the tender as a design-build-financing project, government has now signed four separate side deals with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Disney and MSC cruise lines. Describing them as funding commitments, Premier Alden McLaughlin and the tourism minister have been vague about exactly what those funding commitments are.

Despite numerous unanswered questions and concerns that the bidding process, regardless of government claims, is not following the usual rules, Governor Martyn Roper has said he is confident the process is being followed.

Speaking on Rooster’s breakfast phone-in show, Crosstalk, on Thursday morning, Roper dodged the issues about government apparently engaging directly with bidders after Johann Moxam, one of the referendum campaign activists, called the show and queried the legitimacy of the process and what he described as a “charade of good governance”.

Roper stated that Moxam’s comments were “useful to hear” and that he took his responsibility for good governance “extremely seriously”. He added, “What I’ve seen so far of the processes going on gives me confidence that everything is being done in line with the Constitution and in line with the laws of the Cayman Islands.”

Roper praised improvements in the civil service and the work by the deputy governor in the area of procurement and managing big projects, and said he was “satisfied” with what is going on.

