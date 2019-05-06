Minister denies conflict over dock

(CNS): An application for a judicial review of a Cabinet decision to grant a coastal works licence for a dock at Vista Del Mar has accused the environment minister of having a conflict when he voted with his colleagues to approve the project. The pier had raised concerns from both the planning department and Dwayne Seymour’s own team at the Department of Environment but was approved anyway. The court documents filed in March state that Seymour had a business relationship with the applicant, Marcus Cumber, which the minister has now denied. Seymour owns an airport security company and Cumber owns the private air service, Island Air.

The legal action seeking a judicial review of the decision was filed by the strata members of Vista Del Mar, a luxury residential canal community in the Salt Creek area of West Bay. Spearhead by Don Seymour, the owner of DMS and one of the residents in the community, the application states that the decision to grant the licence was irrational and without justification.

The action stated that despite numerous objections, the proposed dock and cabana, which will extend 128 feet into the Salt Creek, was granted, but that the decision departs without reason from the government’s own policy that docks constructed along a canal may not extend more than six feet into the canal.

The JR application also claims that the decision appears to be biased, stating, “The Minister who presented the Cabinet Paper recommending that a permit be granted is a business associate of Mr Cumber.”

It goes on to say that Seymour did not disclose his connections to Cumber, so “an informed and fair-minded observer would conclude that there was a real possibility that the decision was tainted by bias”, the court document states.

But in short statement Monday, Seymour said that permission was granted after “considerable dialogue between Mr Cumber and public sector officials”. He said that changes were made to the project and claimed that the length of the dock was never in breach of restrictions. He also said Cumber had confirmed that the two men have never had a business relationship.

“I would also like to note that the only business that I own is registered at the Legislative Assembly, where it is available by appointment for public review,” said Seymour, who owns the airport security business, APS Security. “In the end the matter was only unanimously approved by the requisite quorum of members of Cabinet after the applicant repeatedly demonstrated that he was willing to take on board input from Government and the community.”

The legal action raises a number of other concerns about the proposed dock. Applicants believe Cumber could have accessed the marina in Vista Del Mar, where at least two berths were available that could accommodate Cumber’s boat.

The DoE had also recommended that Cumber use the marina because the proposed coastal works would directly and indirectly impact a substantial area of dense, healthy seagrass beds during construction and thereafter during operation, and in general the project would have a negative impact on the marine environment.

The residents at Vista Del Mar had also objected for various reasons, including the navigational impact on other boat users, the visual impact, light and noise pollution and the marine environment. The planning department expressed concerns over the length of the dock, which would extend 128 feet into the canal, longer than any other dock in the area.

The application for a judicial review points out that the Cabinet has given no positive reasons for recommending the licence be granted or why the concerns expressed by the DoE and planning as well as other objectors were overlooked, or why Cumber should not moor his boat in one of the berths available.

“The Cabinet Paper discloses no reasonable basis for its recommendation and the Decision, which accepted the recommendation ‘as per the reasons outlined’ in the Cabinet paper is accordingly irrational and liable to quashed on that ground,” the document stated.

The revelation that Cabinet granted this long dock over seagrass beds comes as objectors in West Bay are still waiting to learn if Cabinet has granted an application by Handel Whittaker to build a dock and dredge turtle grass in Barkers. Whittaker, who owns Calico Jack’s bar on Seven Mile Beach, is being turfed out of the property next year by his landlord, Dart Enterprises.

As a result he has been offered the use of land owned by Dart at Barkers to relocate the bar. But Whittaker has said that he wants to recreate the Seven Mile Beach experience his customers have become accustomed to, which requires dredging a substantial area of protected turtle grass. However, that area is in a marine replenishment zone.

Related

Category: development, Local News, Marine Environment, Science & Nature