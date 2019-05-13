Minister to face Qs from business community

(CNS): The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a forum this month where members of the business community will be able to ask Finance Minister Roy McTaggart questions about government’s finances and the economic policies that his ministry is considering. The opportunity follows news from government that the public coffers are full after revenues were up significantly last year and again during the first quarter of this year. But not everyone in Cayman is feeling the benefit and Chamber President Chris Kirkconnell said it was important to analyse the impact of policies and how they have helped or hindered the business community.

During the event delegates will receive an update on the government’s finances from McTaggart. This will be followed by a time for questions and the chance to participate in interactive panel discussions covering topics such as planning for the impact of economic substance legislation, growing a sustainable tourism product, preparing Cayman’s workforce and the new WORC plan, and balancing population, infrastructure and economic growth.

“As the main goal of the Chamber of Commerce is to help further business development across our islands, it is important to us to be able to analyse the impact of policies and assess how much they have helped or hindered the local business community, in order to provide recommendation on how to further develop and improve such policies,” Kirkconnell said.

“The policies that will be discussed at the forum are important for all local business owners to know and understand, as these policies directly impact decisions that they will need to make to ensure that their business is successful,” he added.

Kirkconnell said it was important to give members a platform to have their queries answered and to receive clarification on important topics.

The forum will run from 12:30 – 6:30pm on Friday, 31 May, at the Kimpton Resort.

Related

Category: Business