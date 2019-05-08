Miller steps down from PAC

(CNS): The outgoing opposition leader, Ezzard Miller, has announced his intention to also resign from the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Following his resignation last week as the formal opposition leader, he has also decided to step down from one of the most important parliamentary committees regarding government accountability. Miller, who has held the job three times over the last three administrations, told the committee of his decision at yesterday’s closed-door meeting with the auditor general.

In a press release revealing his decision to step down, he said he was grateful to the members of the PAC and the staff of the Legislative Assembly for their support and assistance during his tenure.

“It has been an honour to serve the people of the Cayman Islands in this capacity and in that of the leader of the opposition for the past two years,” he said. “I am confident that I have moved both institutions substantially towards this goal.”

Miller said that his goal had been to strengthen respect, effectiveness and efficiency of both democratic institutions and he would “remain vigilant as a legislator in holding government to account in ensuring that the best interests of the people of the Cayman Islands are safeguarded”.

He will formally hand over the chairmanship to whomever is appointed during the next meeting of the 2019 session of the Legislative Assembly, which is expected to take place in early June.

In a statement following Miller’s resignation as leader of the opposition, Premier Alden McLaughlin had implied that government had supported his nomination as PAC chair because of his role as opposition leader. In his latest release, Miller appeared to agree.

“Cayman tends to follow the conventions accepted in the Westminster system of government developed in the UK,” Miller said, as he indicated that whoever replaces him as opposition leader would assume the chairmanship of the PAC.

However, while the job has generally been held by an opposition member, given the committee’s remit of scrutinizing government spending and how it reports that to the public, Miller was the only opposition leader to hold the post.

Before Miller returned to the post, the chairmanship was held by Roy McTaggart, who, despite sitting on the government bench at the time, nevertheless maintained that he was an independent member.

The current deputy premier, Moses Kirkconnell, held the chairmanship during the UDP administration, and before him it was held by Osbourne Bodden. Neither of them were the opposition leader and the committee rarely sat under either of those two chairmen.

Miller has been widely seen as the most successful PAC chair, having played a hand in ensuring transparency and accountability when it comes to the public purse and helping to clear-up what was a significant backlog of missing and messy public books just a few years ago.

