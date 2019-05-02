Miller resigns as opposition leader
(CNS): Following the recent breakdown of the relationship between Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller and the other non-government independent MLAs sitting on the opposition benches, the North Side MLA has resigned from the constitutional role. In a letter to Governor Martyn Roper, Miller said that he will step down at the end of this month, giving the other members over four weeks to select his replacement. Miller told CNS that the accumulation of recent events left him without significant support and he had publicly promised that he would give up the opposition leadership if he felt it was in the best interests of the people.
In a statement outlining his reasons for stepping aside, he said that “effectively performing this role demands dedication on the part of a committed team”, and despite his best efforts, it was clear that was not possible, “given the current slate of independent members who had made up the group”.
After the resignation of Alva Suckoo as the deputy opposition leader in March, the group began to fracture further, and for several weeks it was not clear if the group did or did not support Miller remaining in the post.
A letter sent to the opposition leader last month, signed by four of the opposition members, fell short of calling for his resignation, but the opposition MLAs stated that they did not want Miller to speak on their behalf, undermining the principle of a cohesive opposition.
While the group had pointed to Miller’s position supporting civil unions for same-sex couples as justification for their position, CNS understands that constant quibbling since the election in 2017 about the leadership has also played a part in the fracturing of the group.
The North Side MLA, who had been public in his attempts to create a functioning and professional opposition to represent a potential government in waiting, admitted defeat with his current parliamentary colleagues. However, he has made it clear he will be pursuing the creation of a new political group ahead of the next election.
Freed up from trying to lead a group of disparate individuals who do not appear to see the need to coalesce around common polices, Miller said he will now focus his attention on representing the people of North Side and creating the Cayman Islands People’s Alliance.
Miller said that, despite the disappointing circumstances, he was still “firmly committed to the concepts of participatory democracy and robust, constructive opposition” as an important part of a functioning democracy. Regardless of the challenges, her said he remained proud of what he had accomplished during his time as opposition leader.
If the Govt. Had any sense they would go for civil unions, pronouncing them spouse and
Spouse, get it over and done with and get on with important issues lile the dump, crime and the high cost of living.
I am a strait and sensible Caymanian.
As some posters observed, at least Ezzard is willing to call a spade a spade and you know where he stands.
As far as I can see among the remaining four: One could not recognize a spade, one will rename the spade depending on votes, one is too angry to speak publicly at all, and one will ask “what spade?”
I would not have my job teaching if it was not for the church. And I would not have been able to rise through the ranks without forming alliances to take down other teachers who were not going to church. You are going to a place that you are not going to like if you think you can separate church and education. I will purchase your one way ticket and save you the embarrassment.
Does anyone else care that we have no separation of church and state on these islands? This may have been acceptable back in the 60s people, but I think it has to stop. Keep religion in chuches and laws in the House.
The church and state should be separate but church should still be able to speak on issues it feels that are against Christian morality and ethics
The UK has no separation of church and state as same person is head of both and she can appoint bishops from her church to House of Lords
Separation of church and state is an Americanism. It has no place in British territory.
Americanism?? Your speed limits, petrol stations and weather stations use “Americanism” units of measurement, not metric LOL
Shows how bright you lot are.
Not actually correct bobo!
Metric is a French and laterally, European system (adopted by many other countries and/or companies – officially or unofficially). The Brits use their “Imperial” system and the last time I looked whilst filling up at a petrol station on this island of Grand Cayman – it was “Imperial” gallons I was paying for not US gallons!
PS The US gallon is about 20% smaller than the Imperial gallon – I seem to recall, which is why you can compare US dollar for CI dollar vis a vis US gallon and Imperial/Cayman gallons (and be shocked…….).
God you are dim. The units in Cayman are the British ones. The speed limits are in mph, like the UK. It is clear you are too stupid to engage with the point in the OP.
The British church is a relic.
Fully agree. Let the fairy tale believers go to church and pray in peace, but they fail to understand that Cayman Minister Association lobbying government forces their particular religious lifestyle onto the whole country.
It’s like telling me, a Caymanian Atheist, that I can’t have an abortion after being raped because THEIR bible says thou shalt not kill. You Christians aren’t the victim!
Yes, our heritage is Christian, but section 10 of our constitution grants us the freedom to be a Jedi, Buddhist, Muslim, Atheist, etc without hindrance from government.
The bible actually supports abortions (which most Christians either don’t know or ignore in their never ending hypocrisy)
look up “the ordeal of the bitter water” described in Numbers Chapter 5
Most people don’t actually read the Bible in any real depth they just spout out whatever nonsense they think justifies their predetermined conclusion and or personal beliefs
There are dozens of contradictions within the Bible itself, and dozens of contradictions with the Bible and the beliefs of the most modern practitioners.
There is no separation of church and state..even in the US. That is a gross misrepresentation of the original intent
Prohibiting Congress from making any law in respect to “an establishment of religion” is the separation of church and state. This was specifically designed to prevent a state religion as in the UK.
of all the issues to destroy the opposition of course it would end up being gay marriage and discrimination because
The 2 far right fundamentalists Christians of the group Anthony Eden and Alva Suckoo essentially ran on their opposition to any sort of remedy to the issue ( according to them there is no discrimination in the first place and they also oppose any form of compromise whatsoever, civil unions etc)
Chris Saunders is too busy trying to figure out whether or not having principles is worth risking the heat that will come from not being a fundamentalist and Arden Mclean is just waiting for his turn to be in charge
This opposition had the opportunity to really hold the government to account in a way we haven’t seen well ever
and all of that has been thrown away because 2 of these MLAs are manically obsessed with gay people
Don’t forget Juju. She should quit the House and go build a church; her ridiculous hollering prayer during the last sitting was embarrassing. 🙄
10:15 am: Actually, I think the group of four wants the public to believe it is about the gay marriage issue — but I would bet it is one thing plain and simple — desire for power and money. Does it every time.
But we shall see — may have shot themselves in the foot.
Or House is made up of a bunch of bigots. Only Bryan and Miller had the GUTS to state the obvious: CIVIL UNIONS would align the law to the Constitution. We are in the hands of a bunch who wait to see who farts to decide whether or not they fart too – that is group think behaviour and it is pathetic. They have my utmost contempt.
This is the inevitable disaster of Single Seat, First Past the Post aka “Winner Take All”, constituencies.
It was a huge mistake to bring this type of electoral system to our shores, based upon a poorly thought out, ill-informed, under researched, way understood and negatively, biased referendum project.
We need Multi-Seat constituencies, with members elected by Proportional Representation. Ideally, 4 or 5 seats to be allocated and voted on in an “all 3 islands basis” for “statesmen and stateswomen” and the remainder of seats to be allocated “locally” in 3 or 4 multi-seat constituencies of 3 or 4 seats each. The electorate would be afforded the opportunity to vote separately in both the “all 3 islands” and as well, in the local “multi-seat constituency” poll. One could hope that those elected on an all 3 islands basis would be people of substance, stature and regard.
That way whether you live in WB or EE or LC you should have an opportunity to “wote” for someone half-decent either locally and/or on the all 3 islands basis. The elected members would have to watch their backs and work FOR the people (as other elected rivals share their constituencies with them – nowhere to run from the voting populace). Elected members would also be forced to work together or form real, cohesive “groups” (or God forbid, “real” parties that are based upon policy NOT personality) to actually get something achieved, strategically, for the islands. Currently, it’s all about how much of the people’s money and that of international business’ money (fees for ROC/CIMA etc.) they can give away or spend recklessly.
There is no cohesive opposition grouping/party to lead.
With a bunch of disparate independents, hermetically sealed off in self-contained single seat constituencies, we, as the electorate, will always be herding cats (and as well, be exposed to the potential of a” West Kingston” bailiwick, effect).
Yes because “disparate independents” are apparently a new occurrence to you in your extremely flawed and illogical analysis
Cayman has always had this issue of fickle political groupings
Did you miss the 90s by any chance, or the early 2000s?
Late 2012 ringing any bells?
We have ALWAYS had politicians looking out for themselves and trying to gain new titles in the LA this is not a new occurrence
The only people who benefited from the old multi-member constituencies were the organized parties who could get a couple thousand brain-dead apathetic voters to tick down their list of candidates because they greased their palms and handed out red or green shirts
Single member constituencies allow the people of an area to have an actual Representative, not a loose group of idiots who take no responsibility because the area they are elected in is too large or too populated for them to actually have any effect
People have 1 person responsible for representing them
Not 6, not 4, 1 person,who is more accountable and now more accessible
They cant send you to go to someone else if you are their only MLA
how many failed governments and soft coups did we have prior to the SMCs and how many have we had since?
This opposition infighting is based on egos and political vendettas not the OMOV result
The weakening of the PPM and CDP grasp on areas that OMOV brought was a necessary and appreciated change
The days of winning all of GT with the same people just ticking down a list are over
If the PPM wants to win in future they or anyone else needs to go to each and every consistency not just their chosen people
I remember well the 1990’s and the 2000’s and the missing out by some while others drank “the turtle soup”.
I think, humbly, you are conflating two aspects incorrectly as did those who were pushing hard the One Man One Vote referendum at the time – that of changing, forever, a (then) government by changing the actual electoral system used to elect them. I am not debating the merits of the then Govt. – we all recall the roller-coaster that was – I am saying that the long-term “chickens’ of that change in electoral system are now coming home to roost.
The inappropriately labelled “One Man One Vote ” – i.e. first past the post/”winner take all” system allows a small number of votes in a small constituency, directed/influenced by a dedicated group – be they fundamentalist churchs/church goers, be they the minions of the mercantile classes, be they those who can be “guided” by the appearance of free appliances on their door steps, to elect a pot pourri of individuals, who will in effect (given our political sophistication) be “sole traders”. Single Member Constituencies do not for cohesive groups / parties on these islands make. Thus, the reality that the “Leader Of The Opposition” will always be “dancing on the heads of snakes” (no offence intended, what so ever) and that after a good election.
The reality is the political party system is tried and tested the world over. Why do the people of the Cayman Islands think we can outsmart what is long proven to work globally in both the West Minister and in the Presidential models? Do we really have some secret sauce taht others are unaware of? Really? The political party system is not perfect FOR SURE.
That is where the moderating effect of multi seat constituencies WITH proportional representation comes in to play as a natural hedge within parties, between parties and across geographies.
Multi seats and PR combined foster cohesion and partnership that can provide for a Leader of Govt and a Leader of The Opposition. What we have, patently does not.
I think that there’s more questions than answers behind why Ezzard is stepping aside . Chicago style politics living high in the Cayman Islands Government . People are watching and seeing that one Political Party is running the Government , NOT LOOKING GOOD PEOPLE !!!!
The UDP is back
Ezzard had no choice — the constitution dictates.
He just was not mediocre enough to maintain the support of the Mediocre Populist Ragtag Party.
He did the honoursble thing? No he didn’t. If he did the honoirsble thing this whole mess would have simply been an announcement form the opposition that they are changing the leader. Ezzard did the dishonorable thing and the rest of the members of the opposition were forced to act, forcing him to resign with all the needless public scrutiny. When you are the leader and you lose the support of your subordinates through your own negative actions and then they let you know this then the honoirsble thing is to step aside quietly and with dignity, not the road show that Ezzard has been on these last few weeks. He has a lot of people fooled but anyone that has ever had to work with Ezzard understands who he really is.
just to help you honorable is spelt either h o n o r a b l e or h o n o u r a b l e
Ezzard did the right thing..Question is which of the other power hungry ones will take his place..
Just to help you… obviously the misspellings were typos… which any idiot could tell by reading the rest of the post…. except you and the other 44 morons that thought you were being cute.
You did get dishonorable right.
We will see whether the petty, squabbling, prevaricating, angry. inexperienced bunch he left behind will be able to get their act together and get any thing done.
I say Ezzard is better off without the dead weight. But not sure the country will be any pay the price.
Ezzard Miller is a BIG BULLY! anyone that works with him knows that.
Good riddance. Hey CNS do you have the old picture of him with his cowboy hat and boots when he was shoving the hospital in the swamp thru that no one wanted?
The HONOIRSBLE thing would be for Arden to take over the opposition ………. everyone can wok wid him.
joke of the day.
25000 caymanians sitting on a rock and they cant even put a stable political system together.
That is why a colony shoukd stay a colony. They are just not up to the task.
This is the very reason why every foreigner can come to our shores and prosper. Caymanians never could work together for the betterment of Caymanians.
kinda like the “unstable” UK government..At least ours last 4 years..and at least we are not following their example…They could learn a lot from this “colony.”
I often tell people like yourselves that come here to live in the land of milk and honey but tear down Caymanians and their country that there are airplanes leaving everyday and I’m sure they would be happy to have you as a passenger..It’s a lot cheaper to buy a one way ticket too…..The grass is greener on the other side..
Define stable. Would the UK at the moment be a good example? Scotland trying to break away, Northern Irish peace in peril, England with its head up its backside, Prime Minister with no authority, ineffective Opposition Leader, no majority in the Commons for any way forward on Brexit…
6.39pm I’ve got one word for you Brexit. A colonial power showing how not to do something. Maybe you should get that cleaned up before you post anymore bigoted nonsense.
Can’t wait to see who The new Opposition Leader will be. I would put money that it’s Arden, who said he had 5 chances to be Premier after the last election.
Arden Mclean is the man we love him. he will be the next opposition leader Aden is very intelligent. Ezzard are not. I have no idea why the North Siders keep repeatedly voting him back in. Ezzard are not intelligent!! arden keep away from Ezzard he is BAD news.
5:35 am, Are You Crazy, weeded up and drunk and what else.
6.29pm Not drunk. He’ s just a troll. Pretending to be one of us.
Ezzard you have served well and can hold your head high. I was one of many hoping that you would stand firm but, as a statesman (one of very, very few) you did the right thing for the country. Heaven help us now with no one with the skills and political experience to be Opposion Leader. Arden is a joke and the others don’t even count!!
5:41pm – Best comment here.
Disappointed he has stepped down but it is what it is.
this is karma for his shameful stance on opposing gay marraige…
This will not be KARMA this is the right thing to do. All Ezzard do is get on the radio talk shows and talk crap. All talk no actions time for Ezzard to go.yes BUDDY Ezzard time to go……
In fairness, he was one of the few that initially supported the civil right legal grounds, then walked it back to being in favor of just civil unions. Still light years ahead of the fervent positions of everyone else in the room.
Trust me its not everyone in the LA that agrees with the couple of nutters in there and the Pastors who think they are MLAs
Aside from Julianna, Mckeeva ,Anthony Eden and Suckoo the rest of them probably couldn’t care less about gay people (and some of the others are purported to be gay themselves) , most of the rest of the MLAs are just too terrified that they will end up on the wrong side of a church led smear campaign against them because those 2000 elderly and decrepit persons who showed up to the steps of the LA have nothing better to do with their time than utilize all the hate left in their blackened souls before they expire
Where is a laugh button when you need one. Love your post 11:20.
Ezaard you did the right thing. Go and find yourself some real men and women not children that you have been dealing with and form a new government because God only knows we truly need one. The only reason Mr. Suckup resigned as deputy is because you had the decency to support some form of equality for Chantelle and Vicky. You will have the last laugh though trust me. Karma is a bitch!!! Karma should be knocking on Dwayne Seymour’s door any day now.
Ezzard you did the honorable thing.
Those guys are no foundation to build on.
Tony is retiring, Panton will take out Suckoo in the next election and Arden is just waiting for Alden to offer a ministry next election.
Please continue to call out Government when they need it. You are the only one who makes us know what is really going on.
He should do the honorable thing and resign altogether.
Drifty, try so behave!
AMEN!! NUFF SAID……
Ezzard touched on something when he commented on the workings of independents within a group. He was appointed Opposition Leader but that didn’t mean there would be consensus on all issues given their independent status. I don’t think the public is getting the whole story and we never will. It will lead to speculation, criticism and mistrust. The independents are harming their cause for the next general election as clearly they could not form the initial government due to infighting and now they cannot hold a collective opposition. Leadership qualities are lacking and cannot be learned and certainly not forced. I will wager a bet that this will bury some of them at the next general election.
I would not take your bet at all…you are very much right
Suckoo, Arden nor Chris know how to spell leadership much less provide it? The next few days/weeks will be comedic masterpiece when the infighting ignites between these 3 clowns. These 3 make Ronald McDonald look like an icon. SAD day for this country when EITHER of them are given the title of Opposition Leader.
Yeah you right this should bury Ezzard in his next election. North siders are Blind. they Dumb cant see the light. Ezzard is not the light he is darkness to the cayman islands.HA HA HA..
For Pete sake…. Who will take up the baton now. You may not have liked Ezzard for whatever reason . But you had to give him credit where credit was due, he called out people/government etc and did not care whom he may have pissed off. These other jokers we have as MLA’s are only looking spot light and may I add the pay, which is another sore point . I really don’t know what to say I hope it all works out. Ezzard remain a person of honour God knows there are not many in the LA
Sorry to learn this.!!
Honor is only a disguise for power in most politicians, we had and still have a lot of them.
Arden or Alva as the leader of anything is far worse than Ezzard in charge of the Opposition. Typical Caymanian crabs in bucket and jealousy from McLean and Suckoo now watch them make even bigger fools of themselves.
Lord help us if Alva or Arden is Leader. What can they lead? What a calamity.
Lazy asses would not do the work and now want to be leader…I hope he comes to East End and finally do something meaningful in our district.
EE desperately needs an MLA! Has needed one for many years.
3:58 pm East End people got to be sick in the head to vote for him
3:45 pm, u r 100 % right
Good night, Hannah. I hope unna know the ones left, put together, nah worth one ironshore roach. Wha’ a mess.
Miller was the best there was, the best there is a now and the best there will ever be.
He just wants a pity party.
Ezzard did the honorable thing
Not yet. Still time.
Ezzard didn’t do the honorable thing he had to step down no one has any confidence in him. time to go bo bo…………so now he trying not to hang his head in shame. Big boys don’t cry time to go…
Ezzard has a lot of people fooled but anyone who has tried to actually work with him will know what he needed to be removed
They say “u know the man?”
Everyone knows that ezzard can’t run anything for to Long.
Certainly not a marathon
mickey mouse wears an ‘opposition leader’ wrist watch
or he buy watches
With govt issued credit cards.
not sure if you need to resign from what is effectivwely and imaginery position….
anyway… whatever makes these fools feel like they do something…
ha…and these bunch of jokers think they could form a government….
backward, small town, small minded independents offer nothing to the modern day development of cayman.
Good riddance! God is good.
Plenty room in hell for all you thumbs downers.
I’ll be seeing you there, too, if it were a real place. If that’s your form of evangelism, thanks for reminding me to go fishing on Sunday instead of paying you my 10%.
Can’t wait.
the opposition is going to fall apart after this. Ezzard was one of the few true leaders and statesman on the bench. The Opposition will now spend the rest of the cycle squabbling and fighting over who gets to take his place.
Goodbye Mr. Miller … you won’t be missed!
Praise be to the people of the Cayman Islands good riddance. Ezzard will not be missed Bye Son Son. I will not have to hear him on the radio while stuck in the disgusting traffic on my way to work in the mornings! Ezzard or the traffic don’t know which was worst.
All because Eden, Julie, Suckoo, etc are more concerned about what two consenting adults do in their privacy rather than heterosexual child molesters and rapists getting slaps on the wrist.
My word……
HIS word.
You mean that they mean him resign because of his position on his son’s lifestyle condition?
That’s not fair 😰
Every member of the LA spoke out against gay marriage!! I don’t think that is the reason why the members of the opposition parted ways with Ezzard. Its his way or the highway. I guess they took the highway !! Way to go guys!
They did speak out against “gay marriage” yes, but Ezzard and Kenneth called for “same sex civil unions” as they know full well that the UK is going to cause this even if it means “an order in council”.
They have the sense to realize the others are simply playing for votes by fighting it….fighting it with “the peoples money” too mind you. If it was their own money they surely would not!
All spoke against but many were for. If $10,000+ KYD per month was on the line, hope you know I’d speak against it too despite supporting it.
Churches lobbying government undermines our constitutional right to freedom from religion and harms democracy – it’s not what you truly think, it’s what the pastor has fooled you to believe.