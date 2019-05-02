Miller resigns as opposition leader

(CNS): Following the recent breakdown of the relationship between Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller and the other non-government independent MLAs sitting on the opposition benches, the North Side MLA has resigned from the constitutional role. In a letter to Governor Martyn Roper, Miller said that he will step down at the end of this month, giving the other members over four weeks to select his replacement. Miller told CNS that the accumulation of recent events left him without significant support and he had publicly promised that he would give up the opposition leadership if he felt it was in the best interests of the people.

In a statement outlining his reasons for stepping aside, he said that “effectively performing this role demands dedication on the part of a committed team”, and despite his best efforts, it was clear that was not possible, “given the current slate of independent members who had made up the group”.

After the resignation of Alva Suckoo as the deputy opposition leader in March, the group began to fracture further, and for several weeks it was not clear if the group did or did not support Miller remaining in the post.

A letter sent to the opposition leader last month, signed by four of the opposition members, fell short of calling for his resignation, but the opposition MLAs stated that they did not want Miller to speak on their behalf, undermining the principle of a cohesive opposition.

While the group had pointed to Miller’s position supporting civil unions for same-sex couples as justification for their position, CNS understands that constant quibbling since the election in 2017 about the leadership has also played a part in the fracturing of the group.

The North Side MLA, who had been public in his attempts to create a functioning and professional opposition to represent a potential government in waiting, admitted defeat with his current parliamentary colleagues. However, he has made it clear he will be pursuing the creation of a new political group ahead of the next election.

Freed up from trying to lead a group of disparate individuals who do not appear to see the need to coalesce around common polices, Miller said he will now focus his attention on representing the people of North Side and creating the Cayman Islands People’s Alliance.

Miller said that, despite the disappointing circumstances, he was still “firmly committed to the concepts of participatory democracy and robust, constructive opposition” as an important part of a functioning democracy. Regardless of the challenges, her said he remained proud of what he had accomplished during his time as opposition leader.

Related

Category: Politics