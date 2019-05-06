Four men face trial after denying drug conspiracy

(CNS): Four men from Cayman and Jamaica have denied charges of conspiring to import over 200lbs of ganja after they were intercepted by police in East End last June. Deno Kalifa Ennis, Barton Elsworth Rivers, Jonathan Ashley Moore and Nickarthur Romane Sanderson will now face trial in November in connection with the drug bust. Around 5:30am on Saturday, 23 June, officers spotted two men offloading packages from a boat and arrested them. The other two are understood to have been arrested at a later date following police inquiries into the conspiracy.

Related

Category: Courts, Crime