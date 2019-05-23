McLean sworn in to lead opposition benches

(CNS): After several weeks of speculation that Arden McLean would become the next leader of the opposition, the MLA for East End was sworn into office by Governor Martyn Roper on Thursday. The veteran politician is a former member of the Progressives but left the party in 2012 and has since run as an independent. He was expected to take over as leader from Ezzard Miller, despite some indications that Alva Suckoo may have had his eye on the job. But after the majority of the independent members confirmed that they supported him, Roper presented McLean with the Instrument of Appointment during a brief ceremony held in the governor’s office today.

“I am pleased to welcome Mr McLean to his new position as leader of the opposition,” he said. “This is obviously an important role which comes with great responsibility and I wish him well and look forward to working with him in the future.”

Although opposition members Alva Suckoo and Christopher Saunders were at the ceremony along with members of McLean’s family, the other three opposition members, Anthony Eden, Kenneth Bryan and former opposition leader Ezzard Miller, were absent.

McLean takes up the job following a split with Miller after the independent members made it clear that they did not agree with his position of formalising and professionalising the opposition to become a government in waiting.

As opposition leader McLean will be joining his former party political colleague, Premier Alden McLaughlin, in the the constitutional talks with the UK. CNS understands that McLean will now chair the Public Accounts Committee, since Miller also stepped down from that critical position after he resigned from the opposition leadership.

McLean will get a chance to step up to the role in a matter of weeks as the government is currently scheduled to hold a meeting of the Legislative Assembly in June.

