Masked robber holds up food truck

(CNS): A masked man armed with a machete robbed a food truck on Crewe Road at around one o’clock Saturday morning, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service. The man, who was dressed all in black, brandished the machete and demanded cash from workers at the truck Burger Shack trailer close to the Grand Harbour Roundabout. Taking an undisclosed amount of money, he fled the scene on a bicycle towards Tropical Gardens, police said. The suspect was described as having a slim build, wearing a black hoodie, black sweat pants and black shoes.

The matter is currently under police investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

Category: Crime, Police