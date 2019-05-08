Marine offences increase over 60%

(CNS): As the Cayman Islands awaits the promised expansion of its marine park laws, the police have revealed that marine offences increased by 62% last year when compared to 2017. Although the police do not routinely record animal-related offences in their annual statistics, because of an increase in public interest surrounding these types of crimes the RCIPS included figures in the 2018 crime report. Between the RCIPS Joint Marine Unit and Department of Environment enforcement officers, 34 marine conservation offences were recorded last year compared to 21 recorded in 2017.

While these figures are more likely to reflect increased enforcement rather than a spike in illegal take, it serves to illustrate the need for more marine protection to prevent people from taking marine creatures out of season and from protected areas.

The long hoped-for enhancements to the marine parks will simplify the law and make it easier for both DoE officers and police to spot illegal fishing and help them to increase enforcement.

But the RCIPS has said that the introduction of the new Cayman Islands Coast Guard, which is expected to be up and running within the next year, will also be conducting marine enforcement in partnership with the DoE.

JMU officers are enforcing conservation laws during their water patrols, catching people committing crimes like turtle poaching and taking massive hauls of conch or lobster out of season. But uniform officers also make arrests on shore around replenishment zones or when witnessing the taking of marine life out of season.

On land the police are increasingly involved in tackling animal control and abuse alongside the Department of Agriculture. As a rule, the RCIPS takes a lead investigative role in incidents where owners have failed to control their animals, but the Department of Agriculture takes the lead in animal cruelty complaints, police said.

In 2018 they partnered up on several operations targeting gambling and cockfighting. Last year there were 14 arrests for these types of offences compared to just three in 2017, which was a result of the police prioritising anti-gambling operations.

While tackling cruel sports like cock fighting, which is often linked to other crimes, the majority of animal offences addressed by the DoA and police relate to ferocious dogs at large or dangerously out of control. In 2018 the RCIPS received 194 such complaints, a 5% increase over 2017 and an indication that this is a common problem.

The police and DoA have joined forces to address this island-wide issue through public awareness as well as enforcement.

Throughout the year community police officers conducted multiple walkthroughs with DoA animal welfare and control officers in different neighbourhoods of West Bay, George Town, Bodden Town and East End to distribute a joint informational brochure on responsible dog ownership and speak to residents about how to properly license and care for animals.

Related

Category: Crime, DoE