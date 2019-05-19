Man mugged after sleeping in his car

(CNS): A man who was sleeping in his vehicle in the parking lot of a Shedden Road bar in the early hours of Wednesday morning awoke to find an armed mugger demanding PIN numbers from him. According to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, the victim turned up at George Town Police Station shortly after 5:30am to report that he had been robbed sometime after 5am, when the mugger, who was armed with a knife, woke him up. After the culprit had fled the scene, the victim found that he had taken jewellery, cash and debit cards from his vehicle.

The suspect was 5’8” tall with long, black, “unkempt” hair. He had brown complexion, slim build, and a long bony face. He was wearing a white shirt and long pants.

Police are now investigating the mugging and anyone with any information or who may have seen anything suspicious in the vicinity of Cotton Club between 5:00 and 5:30 am on morning of 15 May is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

