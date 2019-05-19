Man found dead in car off ETH

(CNS): An investigation has begun into the death of a man who was found unresponsive in a vehicle outside a residential complex off the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, George Town, Friday lunchtime. Emergency services were called to the location just after 1:00pm following a report of a medical emergency. The man was found to be non-responsive inside a car, which was broken open by fire crews, allowing medics to help. However, shortly afterwards, the man was pronounced dead. Police have not indicated whether or not they suspect foul play.

Category: Local News