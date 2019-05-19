Man found dead in car off ETH

Cayman News Service(CNS): An investigation has begun into the death of a man who was found unresponsive in a vehicle outside a residential complex off the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, George Town, Friday lunchtime. Emergency services were called to the location just after 1:00pm following a report of a medical emergency. The man was found to be non-responsive inside a car, which was broken open by fire crews, allowing medics to help. However, shortly afterwards, the man was pronounced dead. Police have not indicated whether or not they suspect foul play.

