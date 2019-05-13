Wanted man charged in Mary Street attack

(CNS): Kurt Stevenson Carter (29), who was apprehended following a police chase last week that ended close to the Holiday Inn Resort, is now the third man to be charged in connection with a violent assault on a couple in Mary Street, George Town, in March. Carter, who lives in Bodden Town, was expected in court today facing charges of wounding with intent. He is expected to face trial in September alongside Corey Shamar Pusey and Ivon Samoza Bush for the attack on the couple, who were stabbed not far from the Roof Top Bar.

Police officers spotted Carter, who was wanted by the RCIPS, driving a vehicle in West Bay last Thursday lunchtime and tried to stop the car. When Carter ignored them, the officers pursued his vehicle into Safe Haven, where he and a woman in the car with him got out and tried to run away but were apprehended.

Police have not stated what has happened to the woman who was with Carter. She was at the time arrested on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact and having the intent to impede his apprehension.

