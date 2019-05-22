Judge finds pimp guilty in six of 11 charges

(CNS): A George Town man has been convicted of several counts of living off the earnings of prostitutes or attempting to do so, in one of the first cases of its kind in the Cayman Islands. Wayne Carlos Myles (39), who was charged with various offences relating to what is commonly known as pimping, was found guilty of six out of eleven charges he faced after messages, pictures and other information extracted from his phone, which was seized by police in a drug case, led to police opening the investigation into pimping.

As Justice Marlene Carter delivered her verdict on Wednesday morning, following a judge alone trial that concluded in April, she explained that although the crown had made the case generally against Myles that he was controlling prostitutes, she was not convinced that in each and every count prosecutors had demonstrated that Myles had either organised for the sex workers to be sold for sexual services or had tried to do so.

However, the judge was satisfied that in six of the cases Myles was in control of the women, had negotiated the price with clients and had either attempted to arrange the meetings for the sexual services or had successfully managed to do so.

In some cases the communication between Myles and the clients was explicit with no room for doubt, but the judge said that in others it was not clear and there was not sufficient evidence to suggest meetings were being arranged for sexual services.

During the trial the court heard that Myles was running a “stable” of at least 32 women and offering them to some 15 customers, charging up to CI$500 each time for sexual services, taking a cut for himself.

Myles had denied all of the allegations, insisting he had never taken a “dollar from any individual in respect to aiding prostitution”, and suggested that he knew nothing about the messages and images on the phone he was using.

Following the guilty verdicts the case was adjourned for sentencing in June, as Myles is expected to also be sentenced for drug-related offences in Summary Court.

However, he is already serving a three-year sentence for purchasing a large quantity of cocaine from a convicted dealer. That drug conspiracy case was also broken open as a result of messages on smart phones sent between the various parties.

